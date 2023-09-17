Advertisement
Honda Civic latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

Honda Civic latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

The Honda Civic has been a household name in Pakistan’s automotive market for decades. Renowned for its reliability, performance, and sleek design, the Honda Civic has consistently captured the hearts of car enthusiasts and practical drivers alike.

Key Features

The Honda Civic comes equipped with a range of features and specifications to cater to the diverse needs of its customers. Below are some of the key specifications of the Honda Civic in Pakistan:

Engine Options

The 1.8L variants are powered by a 1.8-liter SOHC i-VTEC engine, delivering a maximum power output of approximately 138 horsepower.

Transmission

The Civic is available with both manual and continuous variable transmission (CVT) options, allowing drivers to choose their preferred driving experience.

The 1.5L RS Turbo variant boasts a 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo engine that produces around 170 horsepower.

Interior

The interior of the Honda Civic features comfortable seating, premium materials, and a well-designed dashboard with modern infotainment and connectivity options.

Entertainment and Connectivity

Depending on the trim level, the Civic offers a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, allowing seamless smartphone integration.

Exterior

The Civic boasts a stylish and aerodynamic exterior design with distinctive LED headlights, taillights, and alloy wheels in certain variants.

Fuel Efficiency

The Civic is known for its impressive fuel efficiency, making it a suitable choice for daily commuting. It offers competitive mileage in its segment.

Safety

Honda has prioritized safety in the Civic, equipping it with features like anti-lock brakes, airbags, vehicle stability control, and advanced driver-assistance systems in higher trims.

Honda Civic 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Honda Civic Standard
PKR 8,599,000
Honda Civic Orial
PKR 8,949,000
Honda Civic RS
PKR 10,199,000

Honda Civic 2023 Key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4687 mm
Kerb Weight1396 KG
Overall Width1802 mm
Boot Space409 L
Overall Height1432 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2735 mm
No. of Doors4 doors
Ground Clearance154 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerSingle-Turbo
Displacement1500 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power127 HP at 5500 RPM
Compression Ratio10.3:1
Torque180 Nm at 4500 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemPGM FI
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed210 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (CVT)
Gearbox7-speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius5.3m
Power AssistedElectric power steering
Suspension and Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesSolid Disc
.
Wheels and tires
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size215/55/R16
Wheel Size16 in
Spare Tyre
PCD
Spare Tyre Size16 in
Fuel Economy

Mileage City11 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity47 L
Mileage Highway14 KM/L
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
