Honda Civic latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

The Honda Civic has been a household name in Pakistan’s automotive market for decades. Renowned for its reliability, performance, and sleek design, the Honda Civic has consistently captured the hearts of car enthusiasts and practical drivers alike.

Key Features

The Honda Civic comes equipped with a range of features and specifications to cater to the diverse needs of its customers. Below are some of the key specifications of the Honda Civic in Pakistan:

Engine Options

The 1.8L variants are powered by a 1.8-liter SOHC i-VTEC engine, delivering a maximum power output of approximately 138 horsepower.

Transmission

The Civic is available with both manual and continuous variable transmission (CVT) options, allowing drivers to choose their preferred driving experience.

The 1.5L RS Turbo variant boasts a 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo engine that produces around 170 horsepower.

Interior

The interior of the Honda Civic features comfortable seating, premium materials, and a well-designed dashboard with modern infotainment and connectivity options.

Entertainment and Connectivity

Depending on the trim level, the Civic offers a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, allowing seamless smartphone integration.

Exterior

The Civic boasts a stylish and aerodynamic exterior design with distinctive LED headlights, taillights, and alloy wheels in certain variants.

Fuel Efficiency

The Civic is known for its impressive fuel efficiency, making it a suitable choice for daily commuting. It offers competitive mileage in its segment.

Safety

Honda has prioritized safety in the Civic, equipping it with features like anti-lock brakes, airbags, vehicle stability control, and advanced driver-assistance systems in higher trims.

Honda Civic 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Honda Civic Standard PKR 8,599,000 Honda Civic Orial PKR 8,949,000 Honda Civic RS PKR 10,199,000

Honda Civic 2023 Key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length 4687 mm Kerb Weight 1396 KG Overall Width 1802 mm Boot Space 409 L Overall Height 1432 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2735 mm No. of Doors 4 doors Ground Clearance 154 mm Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger Single-Turbo Displacement 1500 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 127 HP at 5500 RPM Compression Ratio 10.3:1 Torque 180 Nm at 4500 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System PGM FI Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 210 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Automatic (CVT) Gearbox 7-speed Steering

Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 5.3m Power Assisted Electric power steering Suspension and Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Solid Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Solid Disc . Wheels and tires

Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 215/55/R16 Wheel Size 16 in Spare Tyre PCD – Spare Tyre Size 16 in

Fuel Economy Mileage City 11 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 47 L Mileage Highway 14 KM/L

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”