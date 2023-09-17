Honda Civic latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023
The Honda Civic has been a household name in Pakistan’s automotive market for decades. Renowned for its reliability, performance, and sleek design, the Honda Civic has consistently captured the hearts of car enthusiasts and practical drivers alike.
The Honda Civic comes equipped with a range of features and specifications to cater to the diverse needs of its customers. Below are some of the key specifications of the Honda Civic in Pakistan:
Engine Options
The 1.8L variants are powered by a 1.8-liter SOHC i-VTEC engine, delivering a maximum power output of approximately 138 horsepower.
Transmission
The Civic is available with both manual and continuous variable transmission (CVT) options, allowing drivers to choose their preferred driving experience.
The 1.5L RS Turbo variant boasts a 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo engine that produces around 170 horsepower.
Interior
The interior of the Honda Civic features comfortable seating, premium materials, and a well-designed dashboard with modern infotainment and connectivity options.
Entertainment and Connectivity
Depending on the trim level, the Civic offers a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, allowing seamless smartphone integration.
Exterior
The Civic boasts a stylish and aerodynamic exterior design with distinctive LED headlights, taillights, and alloy wheels in certain variants.
Fuel Efficiency
The Civic is known for its impressive fuel efficiency, making it a suitable choice for daily commuting. It offers competitive mileage in its segment.
Safety
Honda has prioritized safety in the Civic, equipping it with features like anti-lock brakes, airbags, vehicle stability control, and advanced driver-assistance systems in higher trims.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Honda Civic Standard
PKR 8,599,000
|Honda Civic Orial
PKR 8,949,000
|Honda Civic RS
PKR 10,199,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4687 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1396 KG
|Overall Width
|1802 mm
|Boot Space
|409 L
|Overall Height
|1432 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2735 mm
|No. of Doors
|4 doors
|Ground Clearance
|154 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|Single-Turbo
|Displacement
|1500 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|127 HP at 5500 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.3:1
|Torque
|180 Nm at 4500 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|PGM FI
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|210 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (CVT)
|Gearbox
|7-speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.3m
|Power Assisted
|Electric power steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|215/55/R16
|Wheel Size
|16 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|–
|Spare Tyre Size
|16 in
Fuel Economy
|Mileage City
|11 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|47 L
|Mileage Highway
|14 KM/L
