Honda Civic price in Pakistan – September 2023

The 2023 Honda Civic’s exterior and interior showcase a harmonious blend of style and functionality. On the outside, the Civic’s modern front grille is a testament to its next-generation design.

Daytime running lights, with an auto-off timer, enhance visibility and convenience. The Halogen projector headlamps in the Standard and Oriel variants ensure clear night driving, while the RS variant stands out with its sleek LED headlamps, auto headlights, and high beam assist.

