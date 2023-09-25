Honda Element 2023: Interior, Performance, and Safety Features

Contemporary exterior, sophisticated interior, and respectable performance features

Potent 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with 166 horsepower and 161 pound-feet of torque

Comprehensive standard safety package, including antilock disc brakes with brake assist and stability

The 2023 Honda Element is a well-rounded crossover that offers a contemporary exterior, a sophisticated interior, and respectable performance features, making it an appealing choice for Honda enthusiasts. If you’re eager to learn about the key highlights of the 2023 Honda Element, you’re in the right spot. Let’s explore the specifics.

Honda Element 2023: All You Need to Know

We’ve discussed the interior, performance, and safety aspects below to help you make an informed decision in your purchasing journey.

Interior Details

The Element offers a generous cargo capacity of 75 cubic feet when you fold down the rear seats. Its urethane-coated floor makes it simple to clean up after outdoor adventures like surfing or camping. While the rear-hinged rear-seat access doors allow for convenient sideloading, they can be a bit awkward when passengers need to get in and out.

To enable passengers in the back to get in or out, you’ll need to open the front doors first, which can be inconvenient if the rear seats are used often. Moreover, Element owners with small to medium-sized dogs might find the new Dog-Friendly kennel appealing, although it does occupy space in the rear cargo area and partially limits rear visibility.

Performance Details

The 2023 Honda Element features a potent 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with 166 horsepower and 161 pound-feet of torque. It offers a standard five-speed manual transmission with the option of a five-speed automatic. While front-wheel drive is the base configuration, LX and EX models can have all-wheel drive (AWD). Weighing around 3,500 pounds, it delivers decent performance, reaching 0–60 mph in about 10 seconds for the automatic EX model.

Nevertheless, its EPA-estimated fuel efficiency lags behind contemporary four-cylinder crossovers, with automatic two-wheel-drive models ranging from 20 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined, while manual-shift AWD models achieve 18 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined.

Safety Features

The 2023 Element comes equipped with a comprehensive standard safety package, including features like antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, active front head restraints, front-seat side impact airbags, and full-length side curtain airbags. In government crash tests, it achieved a perfect five-star rating for both front-facing and side-impact safety. Furthermore, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded the 2023 Honda Element the highest “Good” rating in both frontal-offset and side-impact collision tests, highlighting its strong dedication to on-road safety and protection.

We hope you found the information on the 2023 Honda Element informative. If you’re interested, don’t hesitate to visit your local dealership to explore financing options.

