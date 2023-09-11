Honda HR-V latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

The Honda HR-V 2023, the international counterpart of the Japanese Honda Vezel, is a compact crossover SUV designed for versatility and style. While the Japanese Vezel features hybrid technology, the 2023 HR-V does not incorporate this feature.

In Pakistan, Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited introduced the second-generation HR-V as the first generation for the local market, offering a familiar yet subtly distinct design.

Diverging slightly from the Vezel, the HR-V boasts minor cosmetic differences, notably in the front grille design and the absence of hybrid technology. The HR-V’s acronym signifies its essence as a “Hi-rider Revolutionary Vehicle.”

In its third generation, the HR-V is now locally assembled and comes in two variants: VTI and VTI S. As a subcompact crossover SUV, it aligns with the Japanese Honda Vezel in the market.

Powering the HR-V is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated dual overhead cam engine producing around 119hp and 145Nm of torque, mated to a CVT transmission and operating as a front-wheel-drive vehicle. Both variants share this engine configuration, with the hybrid option currently unavailable.

Honda HR-V price in Pakistan

Honda HR-V VTi price in Pakistan is Rs. 7,899,000/-

Honda HR-V VTi-S price in Pakistan is Rs. 8,199,000/-

Honda HR-V 2023 Specifications

Body Type Crossover Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 4346 x 1790 x 1590 mm Ground Clearance 196 mm Displacement 1498 cc Transmission Automatic Horse Power 119 hp Torque 145 Nm Boot Space 335 L Kerb Weight 1267 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 13 – 15 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 200 KM/H Tyre Size 215/60/R17