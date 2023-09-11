Advertisement
date 2023-09-11
Honda HR-V latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Honda HR-V

The Honda HR-V 2023, the international counterpart of the Japanese Honda Vezel, is a compact crossover SUV designed for versatility and style. While the Japanese Vezel features hybrid technology, the 2023 HR-V does not incorporate this feature.

In Pakistan, Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited introduced the second-generation HR-V as the first generation for the local market, offering a familiar yet subtly distinct design.

Diverging slightly from the Vezel, the HR-V boasts minor cosmetic differences, notably in the front grille design and the absence of hybrid technology. The HR-V’s acronym signifies its essence as a “Hi-rider Revolutionary Vehicle.”

In its third generation, the HR-V is now locally assembled and comes in two variants: VTI and VTI S. As a subcompact crossover SUV, it aligns with the Japanese Honda Vezel in the market.

Powering the HR-V is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated dual overhead cam engine producing around 119hp and 145Nm of torque, mated to a CVT transmission and operating as a front-wheel-drive vehicle. Both variants share this engine configuration, with the hybrid option currently unavailable.

Honda HR-V price in Pakistan

Honda HR-V VTi price in Pakistan is Rs. 7,899,000/-

Honda HR-V VTi-S price in Pakistan is Rs. 8,199,000/-

Honda HR-V 2023 Specifications

Body TypeCrossover
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)4346 x 1790 x 1590 mm
Ground Clearance196 mm
Displacement1498 cc
TransmissionAutomatic
Horse Power119 hp
Torque145 Nm
Boot Space335 L
Kerb Weight1267 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage13 – 15 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity40 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed200 KM/H
Tyre Size215/60/R17

 

