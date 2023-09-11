Honda HR-V latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Honda Accord price in Pakistan September 2023
The Honda HR-V 2023, the international counterpart of the Japanese Honda Vezel, is a compact crossover SUV designed for versatility and style. While the Japanese Vezel features hybrid technology, the 2023 HR-V does not incorporate this feature.
In Pakistan, Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited introduced the second-generation HR-V as the first generation for the local market, offering a familiar yet subtly distinct design.
Diverging slightly from the Vezel, the HR-V boasts minor cosmetic differences, notably in the front grille design and the absence of hybrid technology. The HR-V’s acronym signifies its essence as a “Hi-rider Revolutionary Vehicle.”
In its third generation, the HR-V is now locally assembled and comes in two variants: VTI and VTI S. As a subcompact crossover SUV, it aligns with the Japanese Honda Vezel in the market.
Powering the HR-V is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated dual overhead cam engine producing around 119hp and 145Nm of torque, mated to a CVT transmission and operating as a front-wheel-drive vehicle. Both variants share this engine configuration, with the hybrid option currently unavailable.
Honda HR-V VTi price in Pakistan is Rs. 7,899,000/-
Honda HR-V VTi-S price in Pakistan is Rs. 8,199,000/-
|Body Type
|Crossover
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|4346 x 1790 x 1590 mm
|Ground Clearance
|196 mm
|Displacement
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Horse Power
|119 hp
|Torque
|145 Nm
|Boot Space
|335 L
|Kerb Weight
|1267 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|13 – 15 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|200 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|215/60/R17
