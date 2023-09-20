Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Honda HR-V price in Pakistan & specs – September 2023

Honda HR-V price in Pakistan & specs – September 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Honda HR-V price in Pakistan & specs – September 2023

Honda HR-V 2023

Advertisement

The Honda HR-V 2023 , which is the global counterpart of the Japanese Honda Vezel, is a compact crossover SUV known for its versatility and stylish design. Unlike the Japanese Vezel, the 2023 HR-V does not incorporate hybrid technology.

In Pakistan, Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited introduced the second-generation HR-V as the first generation for the local market, offering a design that is familiar yet subtly distinct from the international model.

While it shares many similarities with the Vezel, the HR-V has some minor cosmetic differences, particularly in the front grille design, and it lacks the hybrid technology found in the Vezel. The HR-V’s acronym stands for “Hi-rider Revolutionary Vehicle.”

In its third generation, the HR-V is now locally assembled and is available in two variants: VTI and VTI S. As a subcompact crossover SUV, it competes with the Japanese Honda Vezel in the local market.

Also Read

Honda Civic latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023
Honda Civic latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

The Honda Civic has been a household name in Pakistan's automotive market...

Advertisement

Under the hood, the HR-V is equipped with a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated dual overhead cam engine that produces approximately 119hp and 145Nm of torque.

Honda HR-V price in Pakistan

Honda HR-V VTi price in Pakistan is Rs. 7,899,000/-

Honda HR-V VTi-S price in Pakistan is Rs. 8,199,000/-

Honda HR-V 2023 Specifications

Body TypeCrossover
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)4346 x 1790 x 1590 mm
Ground Clearance196 mm
Displacement1498 cc
TransmissionAutomatic
Horse Power119 hp
Torque145 Nm
Boot Space335 L
Kerb Weight1267 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage13 – 15 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity40 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed200 KM/H
Tyre Size215/60/R17
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story