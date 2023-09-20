Honda HR-V price in Pakistan & specs – September 2023

Honda Civic latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023
The Honda HR-V 2023 , which is the global counterpart of the Japanese Honda Vezel, is a compact crossover SUV known for its versatility and stylish design. Unlike the Japanese Vezel, the 2023 HR-V does not incorporate hybrid technology.
In Pakistan, Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited introduced the second-generation HR-V as the first generation for the local market, offering a design that is familiar yet subtly distinct from the international model.
While it shares many similarities with the Vezel, the HR-V has some minor cosmetic differences, particularly in the front grille design, and it lacks the hybrid technology found in the Vezel. The HR-V’s acronym stands for “Hi-rider Revolutionary Vehicle.”
In its third generation, the HR-V is now locally assembled and is available in two variants: VTI and VTI S. As a subcompact crossover SUV, it competes with the Japanese Honda Vezel in the local market.
Under the hood, the HR-V is equipped with a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated dual overhead cam engine that produces approximately 119hp and 145Nm of torque.
Honda HR-V VTi price in Pakistan is Rs. 7,899,000/-
Honda HR-V VTi-S price in Pakistan is Rs. 8,199,000/-
|Body Type
|Crossover
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|4346 x 1790 x 1590 mm
|Ground Clearance
|196 mm
|Displacement
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Horse Power
|119 hp
|Torque
|145 Nm
|Boot Space
|335 L
|Kerb Weight
|1267 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|13 – 15 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|200 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|215/60/R17
