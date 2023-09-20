Honda HR-V price in Pakistan & specs – September 2023

The Honda HR-V 2023 , which is the global counterpart of the Japanese Honda Vezel, is a compact crossover SUV known for its versatility and stylish design. Unlike the Japanese Vezel, the 2023 HR-V does not incorporate hybrid technology.

In Pakistan, Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited introduced the second-generation HR-V as the first generation for the local market, offering a design that is familiar yet subtly distinct from the international model.

While it shares many similarities with the Vezel, the HR-V has some minor cosmetic differences, particularly in the front grille design, and it lacks the hybrid technology found in the Vezel. The HR-V’s acronym stands for “Hi-rider Revolutionary Vehicle.”

In its third generation, the HR-V is now locally assembled and is available in two variants: VTI and VTI S. As a subcompact crossover SUV, it competes with the Japanese Honda Vezel in the local market.

Also Read Honda Civic latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023 The Honda Civic has been a household name in Pakistan's automotive market...

Advertisement

Under the hood, the HR-V is equipped with a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated dual overhead cam engine that produces approximately 119hp and 145Nm of torque.

Honda HR-V price in Pakistan

Honda HR-V VTi price in Pakistan is Rs. 7,899,000/-

Honda HR-V VTi-S price in Pakistan is Rs. 8,199,000/-

Honda HR-V 2023 Specifications

Body Type Crossover Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 4346 x 1790 x 1590 mm Ground Clearance 196 mm Displacement 1498 cc Transmission Automatic Horse Power 119 hp Torque 145 Nm Boot Space 335 L Kerb Weight 1267 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 13 – 15 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 200 KM/H Tyre Size 215/60/R17