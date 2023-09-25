Honda Pridor new Price in Pakistan

Honda Pridor Price in Pakistan Starting September 25, 2023, AUTOMOTIVE September 25, 2023 The Honda Pridor, manufactured by Atlas Honda, is highly regarded for its reliability and efficiency, making it the primary choice for individuals seeking a dependable mode of transportation for their daily commutes.

Renowned for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and affordability, it has emerged as the preferred option for daily commuters.

This motorcycle features a simple yet practical design that suits daily commutes and short journeys perfectly. Its exceptional performance, appealing aesthetics, and steadfast commitment to rider comfort and safety combine to deliver an exceptional commuting experience, setting a new standard for daily travel convenience.

Price:

The ex-factory cost of the Honda Pridor stands at R208,900.

Variety of Exterior Colors Available:

The Honda Pridor offers a selection of appealing exterior colors, including red, blue, and black. These color choices provide customers with the freedom to opt for the one that best aligns with their personal style and preferences.

Engine Specifications:

The Honda Pridor’s engine is equipped with a 4-stroke OHC (Overhead Camshaft) air-cooled configuration. It boasts a displacement of 97.1 cm3, representing the total volume of the engine’s cylinders. The bore and stroke measurements for the engine are 50.0 x 49.5 mm, signifying the cylinder’s diameter and length, respectively.

To ensure seamless gear shifting, the engine is paired with a 4-speed constant mesh transmission system. This allows riders to select the appropriate gear for various riding conditions. Starting the engine requires a kick starter, necessitating manual initiation by the rider.

The Honda Pridor’s fuel tank has a capacity of 9.7 liters, providing ample fuel for extended rides. Additionally, there is a reserve capacity of 1.5 liters, allowing the rider to switch to reserve fuel when the primary fuel is depleted.

Technical Specifications:

The Honda Pridor presents its compact yet functional design with the following dimensions: a length of 1986 mm, a width of 718 mm, and a height of 1050 mm. These measurements contribute to the Pridor’s balanced and maneuverable ride.

The seat height of the Pridor is set at 798 mm, ensuring a comfortable and ergonomic riding position for the rider. This height facilitates easy mounting and dismounting of the motorcycle.

To handle diverse road conditions, the Pridor offers generous ground clearance of 156 mm. This ensures that the motorcycle can navigate over bumps, speed breakers, and uneven surfaces without inconvenience.

The Pridor’s wheelbase measures 1226 mm, enhancing stability and handling characteristics. A longer wheelbase improves the motorcycle’s straight-line stability and helps maintain balance during turns and maneuvers.

Both the front and rear tires of the Pridor have a size of 2.75 – 18, with the front tire featuring a 4 PR (Ply Rating) and the rear tire featuring a 6 PR. This tire specification ensures good traction and durability, making it suitable for various road conditions.

In terms of suspension, the Pridor is equipped with a telescopic fork with 94 mm of travel at the front. This front suspension system effectively absorbs shocks, providing a smooth and comfortable ride. At the rear, it features a swing arm suspension with 84 mm of travel, further enhancing the motorcycle’s stability and handling.

The dry weight of the Honda Pridor is 96 kg, indicating the motorcycle’s weight without any fluids or additional load. This lightweight construction contributes to the Pridor’s agility and fuel efficiency, making it a nimble and efficient choice for riders.

Design Features: The design of the Honda Pridor embodies a fusion of modernity and functionality.

