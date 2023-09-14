Honda Vezel latest price in Pakistan

The automotive landscape in Pakistan is witnessing a surge in the demand for compact SUVs, and one vehicle that has been making waves in this segment is the Honda Vezel. Renowned for its stylish design, versatility, and advanced features, the Honda Vezel is capturing the hearts of Pakistani car enthusiasts.
Key Specifications
Engine Performance
The Honda Vezel is equipped with a range of engine options, including both hybrid and non-hybrid variants. The hybrid versions typically feature a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor, providing a balance of power and fuel efficiency.
Interior Comfort
The interior of the Honda Vezel is designed with comfort and convenience in mind. It offers spacious seating, a user-friendly infotainment system, and ample cargo space for your belongings. The cabin is well-insulated, providing a quiet and comfortable ride.
Advanced Safety Features
Honda places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Vezel is no exception. It comes equipped with a range of safety features, such as multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, traction control, and advanced driver assistance systems like lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.
Exterior Styling
The Honda Vezel boasts a modern and dynamic exterior design. Its sleek lines, bold grille, and distinctive LED headlights contribute to its overall stylish appearance. The SUV’s compact size makes it ideal for urban driving, allowing you to maneuver through traffic with ease.
Hybrid Technology
The hybrid variants of the Honda Vezel come with Honda‘s innovative hybrid technology, which combines the gasoline engine with an electric motor. This technology not only enhances fuel efficiency but also reduces emissions, making it an environmentally friendly choice.
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Option
For those who require enhanced traction and stability, some Honda Vezel models offer an AWD option, ensuring better performance in challenging road conditions.
Fuel Efficiency
One of the standout features of the Honda Vezel is its impressive fuel efficiency. The hybrid models, in particular, offer excellent mileage, making them a cost-effective choice for daily commuting.
Honda Vezel latest price in Pakistan
|Variants
|Price
|Honda Vezel e-HEV Play
PKR 13,900,000
|Honda Vezel e-HEV X
PKR 8,000,000
|Honda Vezel e-HEV Z
PKR 7,000,000
Honda Vezel G
PKR 13,500,000
