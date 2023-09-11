Advertisement
Honda Vezel latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Honda Vezel

The Honda Vezel, a beloved subcompact SUV series from the renowned Japanese automaker Honda, has made waves since its inception in 2013. Particularly in Pakistan, this vehicle quickly rose to prominence, with its hybrid version dominating the market amidst fierce competition.

Belonging to the 1st Generation, the Honda Vezel is a front-engine, front/four-wheel drive automobile, sharing the Honda Global Compact Series platform with models like the Fit, HR-V, and City (known as HR-V in other regions).

In 2021, Honda introduced the 2nd generation of the Vezel, offering it in four different variants. The latest 2023 Vezel boasts numerous upgrades, ensuring it remains a strong contender in the hybrid vehicle market.

Honda Vezel price in Pakistan

For those eyeing a Honda Vezel in Pakistan, prices vary based on factors such as model year, mileage, variant, and overall condition. A used Vezel can range from PKR 7,000,000 to PKR 13,900,000, offering options to suit different budgets and preferences.

Whether you’re drawn to its hybrid efficiency or its sleek design, the Honda Vezel continues to captivate the hearts of car enthusiasts in Pakistan and beyond.

VariantsPrice*

Honda Vezel e-HEV Play

1500 cc, Automatic, Hybrid

8 Airbags, Power Boot, Cool Box, Sun Roof, Moon Roof, Rear AC Vents, Heated Seats

PKR 13,900,000
Honda Vezel e-HEV X

1500 cc, Automatic, Hybrid

8 Airbags, Rear AC Vents, Heated Seats, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control

PKR 8,000,000

Honda Vezel e-HEV Z

1500 cc, Automatic, Hybrid

8 Airbags, Power Boot, Cool Box, Rear AC Vents, Heated Seats, Navigation, Push Start

PKR 7,000,000

Honda Vezel G

1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol

8 Airbags, Heated Seats, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control, Cruise Control

PKR 13,500,000

 

