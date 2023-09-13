Honda’s sales in Pakistan slump due to the absence of fuel-efficient and affordable models

Honda has encountered notable difficulties in the Pakistani market in recent years, despite its strong brand reputation and devoted customer base. The company has grappled with sluggish sales due to two primary factors: steep prices and an outdated vehicle lineup. High costs for models such as the Civic and HR-V, coupled with the availability of globally discontinued vehicles like the 1st generation BR-V and 6th generation City, have made affordability a mounting concern for the target demographic, pushing them to explore alternative options.

PAMA data reveals that during the first two months of this fiscal year, Honda only managed to sell 700 units (combined) of the Civic and City, a stark contrast to the already diminished figure of 3,844 units in FY22. This represents an alarming 82% decline in sales. Similarly, sales of the BR-V and HR-V (combined) amounted to a mere 468 units in the first two months of FY23.

In FY2018-19, Honda achieved sales of 44,234 units, but this figure dropped to a mere 16,387 units in FY19-20, comprising three locally assembled models. In the recently concluded FY22-23, Honda again struggled to sell just 16,879 units, encompassing four locally assembled models, a far cry from its heyday of over 40,000 units annually.

In the current challenging economic conditions, the Suzuki Alto 660cc is the sole vehicle performing relatively well in Pakistan. Due to its compact size, practicality, impressive fuel efficiency, and despite multiple price hikes, it remains the most affordable mass-produced car in the market. As fuel prices continue to rise, Pakistani consumers are increasingly prioritizing fuel efficiency. With shrinking purchasing power due to economic difficulties, even entry-level sedan buyers are shifting towards fuel-efficient hatchbacks.

Honda’s absence of smaller, fuel-efficient models represents a missed opportunity for the company to tap into this growing demand. Models like the Brio and N-One, which have already achieved success in other regions, could provide Honda with a competitive advantage and attract a larger consumer base. By addressing the void in Honda’s local lineup, these models can effectively compete against rivals, primarily Suzuki, in the small car segment and rekindle customer interest. Potential benefits of such additions include an expanded customer base and a stronger market presence.

Advertisement

To overcome the challenges encountered in the Pakistani market, Honda must consider several strategies. Firstly, reevaluating their pricing strategies to align with market expectations and competitors’ offerings can enhance affordability and draw in potential buyers. Secondly, refreshing the lineup with smaller and fuel-efficient models like the Brio and N-One will enable Honda to address the evolving demands of Pakistani consumers and regain its competitive edge.

By acknowledging and tackling these challenges, Honda can reverse the trend and recapture its market share. Recognizing the significance of affordability, embracing contemporary trends, and introducing suitable models are pivotal steps toward establishing a firmer foothold in Pakistan’s automotive market. Share your thoughts on Honda’s potential launch of smaller cars in Pakistan in the comments section.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read MG Huge Price Drop for HS Essence To boost sales in light of the challenging economic conditions in the...