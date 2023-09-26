Advertisement
Hong Kong Crypto Company Faces $200 Million Loss

Hong Kong Crypto Company Faces $200 Million Loss

Hong Kong Crypto Company Faces $200 Million Loss

Hong Kong Crypto Company Faces $200 Million Loss

Hong Kong Cryptocurrency Firm Records a $200 Million Loss in the Current Year Maxine, a cryptocurrency company based in Hong Kong, reported a staggering $200 million loss due to a recent cyberattack. The breach, which took place yesterday, saw hackers infiltrate the company’s network and make off with cryptocurrency assets valued at $200 million.

In a social media statement, Maxine informed its users that money transfers are temporarily disabled on their platform. However, they assured users that services will be restored soon. Maxine’s primary function is to facilitate the transfer of digital assets, and it boasts a user base of one million individuals, as stated on its website.

Conversely, according to a Blockchain Research Firm, this $200 million heist ranks as the 10th largest cryptocurrency theft in history and stands as the largest such incident in 2023. For context, in the preceding year of 2022, hackers managed to pilfer a staggering $3.8 billion worth of cryptocurrency.

