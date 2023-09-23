Hyundai Genesis latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

When it comes to the world of luxury automobiles, Hyundai has consistently proven itself as a formidable player. The introduction of the Hyundai Genesis to the Pakistani market is no exception. This premium sedan has been turning heads not only for its opulent design but also for its remarkable performance.

Key Specifications:

Elegant Design

The Hyundai Genesis boasts an elegant and sophisticated design that sets it apart from the crowd. With its sleek lines, distinctive grille, and attention to detail in every aspect of its exterior, the Genesis exudes luxury and style.

Powerful Engine Options

Under the hood, Genesis doesn’t disappoint. It comes with a choice of powerful engines, including V6 and V8 options, which deliver impressive performance and a smooth driving experience. These engines are designed to provide ample power while maintaining fuel efficiency.

Luxurious Interior

Step inside the Hyundai Genesis, and you’re greeted with a cabin that exudes opulence. High-quality materials, premium leather seats, wood accents, and advanced technology features create an inviting and comfortable atmosphere. The spacious interior ensures that both the driver and passengers enjoy a luxurious ride.

Advanced Technology

Hyundai has equipped the Genesis with cutting-edge technology, including a large touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone connectivity, premium sound systems, and an array of driver-assistance features. These tech enhancements not only elevate the driving experience but also prioritize safety and convenience.

Smooth Ride

The Genesis has been engineered to deliver a smooth and comfortable ride. Its suspension system and advanced chassis design contribute to a well-balanced and refined driving experience, making it an excellent choice for long journeys and daily commutes alike.

Safety Features

Safety is paramount, and the Hyundai Genesis comes equipped with an impressive suite of safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and more. These features enhance driver confidence and contribute to the overall safety of the vehicle.

Hyundai Genesis 2023 latest price in Pakistan

The latest price of Hyundai Genesis 2023 in Pakistan is $41, 750

Hyundai Genesis 2023 key specifications

Engine 3.8L (3,778 cc) DOHC 24-valve V6

Variable Intake System (VIS)

Anti-knock Control / Iridium-tipped spark plugs Horsepower 311 @ 6,000 RPM (regular) Torque (lb.-ft.) 293 lb.-ft. @ 5,000 RPM (regular) Fuel consumption 19/27/22 (RWD) 18/25/20 (AWD) Fuel system Gasoline Direct Injection 8-speed Electronic and SHIFTRONIC Manual Shift Mode Standard Rear Wheel Drive Standard HTRAC All-Wheel Drive Option Steering Electric Power Steering (R-MDPS) with Variable Gear Ratio (VGR) Ventilated front seats Option Ski pass-through opening Standard Center armrest with dual cup holders with cover Standard AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3/HD Radio™ audio system with 7 speakers Standard AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/DVD/MP3/HD Radio™ audio system Option Lexicon® 14-speaker Surround Sound Audio Option Lexicon® 17-speaker Surround Sound Audio Option Quantum Logic® Surround, Clari-Fi™ Music Restoration Technology Option Navigation system with 8-inch display Standard Navigation system with HD 9.2-inch LCD screen and DIS Multimedia Controller Option Bluetooth® hands-free phone system with audio streaming Standard Air conditioning Standard Rear seat heater ducts (console-mounted) Standard Cabin air filter Standard Dual front automatic temperature control Standard Outside temperature display Standard Dual-mode front vent control with CO2 Sensor Option Rear window defroster, electronic with timer Standard Power tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel Standard Heated steering wheel (AWD only) Standard Heated rear seats Option Steering-wheel-mounted cruise, Bluetooth® and audio controls Standard Steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters Standard Haptic feedback steering wheel Standard Electroluminescent Gauge Cluster with 4.2-inch TFT LCD screen Standard Electroluminescent Gauge Cluster with 7-inch TFT LCD screen Option Heads-up Display (HUD) Option Power rear sunshade Option Manual rear side-window sunshade Option Proximity Key with push button start Standard Smart Cruise Control (stop/start) Standard Genesis Connected Services® Telematics System Standard Wireless Device Charging Option Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror with compass Standard Multi-view camera Option Overhead console LED lights (with delay) Standard Front map LED lights Standard Rear reading LED lights Standard Glove compartment LED light, cargo area LED light Standard Inside door, handle LED lights Standard Illuminated ignition key cylinder surround Standard Integrated Memory System Standard

