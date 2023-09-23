Advertisement
Hyundai Genesis latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Hyundai Genesis latest price in Pakistan – September 2023
When it comes to the world of luxury automobiles, Hyundai has consistently proven itself as a formidable player. The introduction of the Hyundai Genesis to the Pakistani market is no exception. This premium sedan has been turning heads not only for its opulent design but also for its remarkable performance.

Key Specifications:

Elegant Design

The Hyundai Genesis boasts an elegant and sophisticated design that sets it apart from the crowd. With its sleek lines, distinctive grille, and attention to detail in every aspect of its exterior, the Genesis exudes luxury and style.

Powerful Engine Options

Under the hood, Genesis doesn’t disappoint. It comes with a choice of powerful engines, including V6 and V8 options, which deliver impressive performance and a smooth driving experience. These engines are designed to provide ample power while maintaining fuel efficiency.

Luxurious Interior

Step inside the Hyundai Genesis, and you’re greeted with a cabin that exudes opulence. High-quality materials, premium leather seats, wood accents, and advanced technology features create an inviting and comfortable atmosphere. The spacious interior ensures that both the driver and passengers enjoy a luxurious ride.

Advanced Technology

Hyundai has equipped the Genesis with cutting-edge technology, including a large touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone connectivity, premium sound systems, and an array of driver-assistance features. These tech enhancements not only elevate the driving experience but also prioritize safety and convenience.

Smooth Ride

The Genesis has been engineered to deliver a smooth and comfortable ride. Its suspension system and advanced chassis design contribute to a well-balanced and refined driving experience, making it an excellent choice for long journeys and daily commutes alike.

Safety Features

Safety is paramount, and the Hyundai Genesis comes equipped with an impressive suite of safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and more. These features enhance driver confidence and contribute to the overall safety of the vehicle.

Hyundai Genesis 2023 latest price in Pakistan

The latest price of Hyundai Genesis 2023 in Pakistan is $41, 750

Hyundai Genesis 2023 key specifications

Engine3.8L (3,778 cc) DOHC 24-valve V6
Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
Variable Intake System (VIS)
Anti-knock Control / Iridium-tipped spark plugs
Horsepower311 @ 6,000 RPM (regular)
Torque (lb.-ft.)293 lb.-ft. @ 5,000 RPM (regular)
Fuel consumption19/27/22 (RWD) 18/25/20 (AWD)
Fuel systemGasoline Direct Injection
8-speed Electronic and SHIFTRONIC Manual Shift ModeStandard
Rear Wheel DriveStandard
HTRAC All-Wheel DriveOption
SteeringElectric Power Steering (R-MDPS) with Variable Gear Ratio (VGR)
Ventilated front seatsOption
Ski pass-through openingStandard
Center armrest with dual cup holders with coverStandard
AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3/HD Radio™ audio system with 7 speakersStandard
AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/DVD/MP3/HD Radio™ audio systemOption
Lexicon® 14-speaker Surround Sound AudioOption
Lexicon® 17-speaker Surround Sound AudioOption
Quantum Logic® Surround, Clari-Fi™ Music Restoration TechnologyOption
Navigation system with 8-inch displayStandard
Navigation system with HD 9.2-inch LCD screen and DIS Multimedia ControllerOption
Bluetooth® hands-free phone system with audio streamingStandard
Air conditioningStandard
Rear seat heater ducts (console-mounted)Standard
Cabin air filterStandard
Dual front automatic temperature controlStandard
Outside temperature displayStandard
Dual-mode front vent control with CO2 SensorOption
Rear window defroster, electronic with timerStandard
Power tilt-and-telescopic steering wheelStandard
Heated steering wheel (AWD only)Standard
Heated rear seatsOption
Steering-wheel-mounted cruise, Bluetooth® and audio controlsStandard
Steering-wheel-mounted paddle shiftersStandard
Haptic feedback steering wheelStandard
Electroluminescent Gauge Cluster with 4.2-inch TFT LCD screenStandard
Electroluminescent Gauge Cluster with 7-inch TFT LCD screenOption
Heads-up Display (HUD)Option
Power rear sunshadeOption
Manual rear side-window sunshadeOption
Proximity Key with push button startStandard
Smart Cruise Control (stop/start)Standard
Genesis Connected Services® Telematics SystemStandard
Wireless Device ChargingOption
Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror with compassStandard
Multi-view cameraOption
Overhead console LED lights (with delay)Standard
Front map LED lightsStandard
Rear reading LED lightsStandard
Glove compartment LED light, cargo area LED lightStandard
Inside door, handle LED lightsStandard
Illuminated ignition key cylinder surroundStandard
Integrated Memory SystemStandard

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

