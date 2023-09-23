Hyundai Genesis latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Hyundai Tucson latest price in Pakistan – September 2023
The automobile industry in Pakistan has witnessed a surge in demand for...
When it comes to the world of luxury automobiles, Hyundai has consistently proven itself as a formidable player. The introduction of the Hyundai Genesis to the Pakistani market is no exception. This premium sedan has been turning heads not only for its opulent design but also for its remarkable performance.
Key Specifications:
Elegant Design
The Hyundai Genesis boasts an elegant and sophisticated design that sets it apart from the crowd. With its sleek lines, distinctive grille, and attention to detail in every aspect of its exterior, the Genesis exudes luxury and style.
Powerful Engine Options
Under the hood, Genesis doesn’t disappoint. It comes with a choice of powerful engines, including V6 and V8 options, which deliver impressive performance and a smooth driving experience. These engines are designed to provide ample power while maintaining fuel efficiency.
Luxurious Interior
Step inside the Hyundai Genesis, and you’re greeted with a cabin that exudes opulence. High-quality materials, premium leather seats, wood accents, and advanced technology features create an inviting and comfortable atmosphere. The spacious interior ensures that both the driver and passengers enjoy a luxurious ride.
Advanced Technology
Hyundai has equipped the Genesis with cutting-edge technology, including a large touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone connectivity, premium sound systems, and an array of driver-assistance features. These tech enhancements not only elevate the driving experience but also prioritize safety and convenience.
Smooth Ride
The Genesis has been engineered to deliver a smooth and comfortable ride. Its suspension system and advanced chassis design contribute to a well-balanced and refined driving experience, making it an excellent choice for long journeys and daily commutes alike.
Safety Features
Safety is paramount, and the Hyundai Genesis comes equipped with an impressive suite of safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and more. These features enhance driver confidence and contribute to the overall safety of the vehicle.
The latest price of Hyundai Genesis 2023 in Pakistan is $41, 750
|Engine
|3.8L (3,778 cc) DOHC 24-valve V6
Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
Variable Intake System (VIS)
Anti-knock Control / Iridium-tipped spark plugs
|Horsepower
|311 @ 6,000 RPM (regular)
|Torque (lb.-ft.)
|293 lb.-ft. @ 5,000 RPM (regular)
|Fuel consumption
|19/27/22 (RWD) 18/25/20 (AWD)
|Fuel system
|Gasoline Direct Injection
|8-speed Electronic and SHIFTRONIC Manual Shift Mode
|Standard
|Rear Wheel Drive
|Standard
|HTRAC All-Wheel Drive
|Option
|Steering
|Electric Power Steering (R-MDPS) with Variable Gear Ratio (VGR)
|Ventilated front seats
|Option
|Ski pass-through opening
|Standard
|Center armrest with dual cup holders with cover
|Standard
|AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3/HD Radio™ audio system with 7 speakers
|Standard
|AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/DVD/MP3/HD Radio™ audio system
|Option
|Lexicon® 14-speaker Surround Sound Audio
|Option
|Lexicon® 17-speaker Surround Sound Audio
|Option
|Quantum Logic® Surround, Clari-Fi™ Music Restoration Technology
|Option
|Navigation system with 8-inch display
|Standard
|Navigation system with HD 9.2-inch LCD screen and DIS Multimedia Controller
|Option
|Bluetooth® hands-free phone system with audio streaming
|Standard
|Air conditioning
|Standard
|Rear seat heater ducts (console-mounted)
|Standard
|Cabin air filter
|Standard
|Dual front automatic temperature control
|Standard
|Outside temperature display
|Standard
|Dual-mode front vent control with CO2 Sensor
|Option
|Rear window defroster, electronic with timer
|Standard
|Power tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel
|Standard
|Heated steering wheel (AWD only)
|Standard
|Heated rear seats
|Option
|Steering-wheel-mounted cruise, Bluetooth® and audio controls
|Standard
|Steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters
|Standard
|Haptic feedback steering wheel
|Standard
|Electroluminescent Gauge Cluster with 4.2-inch TFT LCD screen
|Standard
|Electroluminescent Gauge Cluster with 7-inch TFT LCD screen
|Option
|Heads-up Display (HUD)
|Option
|Power rear sunshade
|Option
|Manual rear side-window sunshade
|Option
|Proximity Key with push button start
|Standard
|Smart Cruise Control (stop/start)
|Standard
|Genesis Connected Services® Telematics System
|Standard
|Wireless Device Charging
|Option
|Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror with compass
|Standard
|Multi-view camera
|Option
|Overhead console LED lights (with delay)
|Standard
|Front map LED lights
|Standard
|Rear reading LED lights
|Standard
|Glove compartment LED light, cargo area LED light
|Standard
|Inside door, handle LED lights
|Standard
|Illuminated ignition key cylinder surround
|Standard
|Integrated Memory System
|Standard
