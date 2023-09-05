Hyundai Innovates with 90-Degree Tire Movement for Enhanced Parking Safety

Innovative and stylish electric bicycle, MS Jaguar EV-125, redefining daily transportation.

During this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, Hyundai, the automobile manufacturer, unveiled a new vehicle called the Ioniq 5. What sets this car apart is its unique ability for its wheels to rotate up to 90 degrees, allowing it to perform lateral movements resembling a “crab” driving style.

The technology driving this innovation was developed by Hyundai Mobis, a division of the Hyundai Motor Group specializing in automotive components. They demonstrated this technology in action by showcasing it on the electric Ioniq 5 model at CES 2023.

Initially introduced as a concept at CES 2018, this groundbreaking technology revolutionizes the way cars can maneuver. It goes beyond the traditional forward and backward movements seen in regular vehicles. With the Ioniq 5, lateral and even diagonal movement becomes possible.

This innovation is made possible through a system known as the “e-Corner module” or “e-Corner system.” This specialized system allows the car’s wheels to pivot by 90 degrees, enabling sideways motion.

As explained by Hyundai Mobis, the “e-Corner module” is a sophisticated integration of steering, braking, suspension, and propulsion systems within each wheel. Each wheel is equipped with its own electric motor and is linked to an advanced suspension system.

This configuration grants the driver the ability to independently control each wheel, delivering precise steering and dynamic control that was previously unattainable.

