Hyundai Kona Electric latest price in Pakistan 2023

Hyundai Kona Electric

Are you a Hyundai fan? We can relate to the passion. The company has launched many quality cars over the decades to impress the global market. Recently, the sparking news of Hyundai Kona Electric in Pakistan has pushed the fans to prepare themselves for an EV experience.

If you want to know the Hyundai Kona Electric price in Pakistan, features, and specifications, we have it all covered.

Hyundai Kona Electric: Vehicle Information

The Hyundai Kona Electric is a breath of fresh air in the world of eco-friendly automobiles. This compact electric SUV is designed to make your daily commute not just environmentally responsible but enjoyable, too.

With its sleek and modern exterior, it’s a head-turner on the road. Inside, you’ll find a comfortable and well-equipped cabin loaded with tech features to keep you connected.

What truly sets the Kona Electric apart is its impressive electric range; you can go about your day without worrying about charging.

It’s the perfect choice for those who want to embrace the electric vehicle revolution without compromising on style, comfort, or convenience. Say goodbye to gas stations and hello to a greener, more sustainable way of driving with the Hyundai Kona Electric.

Hyundai Kona Electric price in Pakistan

The Hyundai Kona Electric expected price in Pakistan is between PKR 1.1 and PKR 1.2 crores. We recommend visiting your nearby Hyundai dealership to learn more about the vehicle’s availability status and price information. You can also explore the company’s official website for more details.

Hyundai Kona Electric specifications

Body TypeCompact SUV
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)4205 x 1800 x 1565 mm
Ground Clearance157 – 175 mm
Displacement998 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power120 hp
Torque172 Nm
Boot Space0 L
Kerb Weight1265 – 1685 KG
Fuel TypeHybrid & Electric
Mileage16 – 18 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity50 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 – 200 KM/H
Tyre Size215/55/R17
