Hyundai Kona Electric latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

If you’re a Hyundai enthusiast, you’re not alone! Hyundai has a history of introducing quality cars that have left a mark on the global market. Now, the exciting news of the Hyundai Kona Electric coming to Pakistan has electric vehicle (EV) enthusiasts excited. If you’re interested in the Hyundai Kona Electric’s price, features, and specifications in Pakistan, we’ve got all the details for you.
The Hyundai Kona Electric is a game-changer in the realm of eco-conscious cars. This compact electric SUV aims to transform your daily commute into an eco-friendly and enjoyable experience. Its stylish and contemporary exterior design ensures it catches the eye on the road. Inside, you’ll discover a cozy and well-appointed cabin filled with technology features to keep you connected.
What makes the Kona Electric truly stand out is its remarkable electric range, allowing you to go through your day without worrying about charging. It’s the ideal option for individuals looking to join the electric vehicle movement without sacrificing style, comfort, or convenience. Bid farewell to gas stations and welcome a greener, more sustainable approach to driving with the Hyundai Kona Electric.
Hyundai Kona Electric price in Pakistan is expecyed to be around PKR 1.2 crores
|Price
|Check the Below Section
|Body Type
|Compact SUV
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|4205 x 1800 x 1565 mm
|Ground Clearance
|157 – 175 mm
|Displacement
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|120 hp
|Torque
|172 Nm
|Boot Space
|0 L
|Kerb Weight
|1265 – 1685 KG
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid & Electric
|Mileage
|16 – 18 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 – 200 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|215/55/R17
