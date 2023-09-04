Hyundai Kona Electric latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

The Hyundai Kona Electric is a new electric SUV coming to Pakistan.

If you’re a Hyundai enthusiast, you’re not alone! Hyundai has a history of introducing quality cars that have left a mark on the global market. Now, the exciting news of the Hyundai Kona Electric coming to Pakistan has electric vehicle (EV) enthusiasts excited. If you’re interested in the Hyundai Kona Electric’s price, features, and specifications in Pakistan, we’ve got all the details for you.

Hyundai Kona Electric: Vehicle Information

The Hyundai Kona Electric is a game-changer in the realm of eco-conscious cars. This compact electric SUV aims to transform your daily commute into an eco-friendly and enjoyable experience. Its stylish and contemporary exterior design ensures it catches the eye on the road. Inside, you’ll discover a cozy and well-appointed cabin filled with technology features to keep you connected.

What makes the Kona Electric truly stand out is its remarkable electric range, allowing you to go through your day without worrying about charging. It’s the ideal option for individuals looking to join the electric vehicle movement without sacrificing style, comfort, or convenience. Bid farewell to gas stations and welcome a greener, more sustainable approach to driving with the Hyundai Kona Electric.

Hyundai Kona Electric latest price in Pakistan

Hyundai Kona Electric price in Pakistan is expecyed to be around PKR 1.2 crores

Hyundai Kona Electric key specifications

Price Check the Below Section Body Type Compact SUV Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 4205 x 1800 x 1565 mm Ground Clearance 157 – 175 mm Displacement 998 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 120 hp Torque 172 Nm Boot Space 0 L Kerb Weight 1265 – 1685 KG Fuel Type Hybrid & Electric Mileage 16 – 18 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 180 – 200 KM/H Tyre Size 215/55/R17

