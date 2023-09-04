Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hyundai Kona Electric latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Hyundai Kona Electric latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Hyundai Kona Electric latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Hyundai Kona Electric latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Advertisement
  • The Hyundai Kona Electric is a new electric SUV coming to Pakistan.
  • The interior is cozy and well-appointed with technological features.
  • It’s the ideal option for individuals looking to join the electric vehicle movement.
Advertisement

If you’re a Hyundai enthusiast, you’re not alone! Hyundai has a history of introducing quality cars that have left a mark on the global market. Now, the exciting news of the Hyundai Kona Electric coming to Pakistan has electric vehicle (EV) enthusiasts excited. If you’re interested in the Hyundai Kona Electric’s price, features, and specifications in Pakistan, we’ve got all the details for you.

Hyundai Kona Electric latest price in Pakistan - Sept 2023

Hyundai Kona Electric latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Hyundai Kona Electric: Vehicle Information

The Hyundai Kona Electric is a game-changer in the realm of eco-conscious cars. This compact electric SUV aims to transform your daily commute into an eco-friendly and enjoyable experience. Its stylish and contemporary exterior design ensures it catches the eye on the road. Inside, you’ll discover a cozy and well-appointed cabin filled with technology features to keep you connected.

Hyundai Kona Electric latest price in Pakistan - Sept 2023

Hyundai Kona Electric latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

What makes the Kona Electric truly stand out is its remarkable electric range, allowing you to go through your day without worrying about charging. It’s the ideal option for individuals looking to join the electric vehicle movement without sacrificing style, comfort, or convenience. Bid farewell to gas stations and welcome a greener, more sustainable approach to driving with the Hyundai Kona Electric.

Advertisement

Also Read

Top 10 Fuel Efficient Cars in Pakistan 2023
Top 10 Fuel Efficient Cars in Pakistan 2023

The Suzuki Alto is a budget-friendly car with a fuel efficiency of...

Hyundai Kona Electric latest price in Pakistan

Hyundai Kona Electric price in Pakistan is expecyed to be around PKR 1.2 crores

Hyundai Kona Electric key specifications

PriceCheck the Below Section
Body TypeCompact SUV
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)4205 x 1800 x 1565 mm
Ground Clearance157 – 175 mm
Displacement998 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power120 hp
Torque172 Nm
Boot Space0 L
Kerb Weight1265 – 1685 KG
Fuel TypeHybrid & Electric
Mileage16 – 18 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity50 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 – 200 KM/H
Tyre Size215/55/R17
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story