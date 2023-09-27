Advertisement
Hyundai Santa Fe latest Price in Pakistan & features 2023
  • The 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe price in Pakistan is now available.
  • Hyundai has launched the all-new Santa Fe in Pakistan, designed for off-road enthusiasts.
  • The Santa Fe Sport’s exterior exudes luxury and features sporty trims and design elements.
If you’re in search of a stylish, rugged, and luxurious vehicle for your off-road adventures, look no further. The 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Price in Pakistan is now accessible here. Hyundai has introduced its all-new model of the Hyundai Santa Fe in Pakistan, catering to your off-road needs. This mid-size crossover SUV is tailor-made for off-road excursions. In addition to specifications, you can find information about the Hyundai Santa Fe Price in Pakistan right here.

Exterior and Interior Hyundai Santa Fe

The Santa Fe Sport’s exterior exudes luxury and features sporty trims and design elements. It boasts generous and wider dimensions, with projector halogen LED headlights equipped with daytime running lights. Geometric trim pieces house the fog lamps within the lower front section. This five-door hatchback showcases a stylish Santa-style chrome grille and high-end, sleek tail lights, imparting an executive appearance to this entry-level car.

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe’s interior is opulent, comfortable, and inviting. It features a panoramic sunroof that enhances the cabin’s ambiance. The spacious seats offer ample legroom, hip space, and headroom, complete with headrests and comprehensive safety features. Inside, you’ll find a complete package of luxurious amenities, which are detailed in the following key features.

Hyundai Santa Fe 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

If you’re in the market for a chic, bold, and lavish vehicle for your off-road adventures, look no further. You can find the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Price in Pakistan right here. Hyundai has introduced the all-new Hyundai Santa Fe in Pakistan, designed specifically for off-road excursions. In addition to providing specifications, we also have details about the Hyundai Santa Fe’s pricing in Pakistan.

Hyundai Santa FE Price in PKR                PKR 18,500,000

Hyundai Santa FE features

The features of this car are as follows:

  • Heated 2nd-row seats
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Sliding 2nd-row seats with cargo area releases
  • 12-volt power outlets (2 front, 1 rear center console, 1 cargo area)
  • Power door locks
  • Power driver’s window with auto-down
  • Tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel
  • cruise and Bluetooth controls
  • Rear Cross-traffic Alert (RCTA)
  • Lane Change Assist
  • Multi-view Camera System
  • Smart Cruise Control
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection
  • High Beam Assist
  • Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)
  • Energy-absorbing steering column
  • 2nd-row LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children)
  • Remote keyless entry system with alarm
  • Manual rear-side window sunshades
  • Sun visors with illuminated vanity mirrors and extensions
  • Illuminated ignition
  • Bluetooth hands-free phone system
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
  • Traction Control System (TCS)
  • 4-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
  • Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
  • Downhill Brake Control (DBC)
  • Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)
  • airbags (SRS)
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • Air conditioning
  • Dual front automatic temperature control with Clean Air Ionizer
  • Leather seating surfaces
  • 5-passenger seating
These are all the features of this car.

 Hyundai Santa FE Sports Specifications

Engine:SportSport 2.0TSport 2.0T Ultimate
TypeInline 4-cylinderInline 4-cylinder TurboInline 4-cylinder Turbo
Displacement (liters)2.42.02.0
Horsepower @ RPM185 @ 6,000240 @ 6,000240 @ 6,000
Torque (lb.-ft. @ RPM)178 @ 4,000260 @ 1,450-3,500260 @ 1,450-3,500
Compression ratio11.3:110.0:110.0:1
Valve trainDOHC 16-valve

D-CVVT

DOHC 16-valve

D-CVVT

DOHC 16-valve

D-CVVT

Fuel system: Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI)StandardStandardStandard

Drivetrain/TransmissionSportSport 2.0TSport 2.0T Ultimate
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)StandardStandardStandard
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)OptionalOptionalOptions
6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC®StandardStandard
Final drive ratio (FWD/AWD)3.510 / 3.6483.195 / 3.5103.195 / 3.510

Body/Suspension/ ChassisSportSport 2.0TSport 2.0T Ultimate
Body type: 5-passenger CrossoverStandardStandardStandard
Body construction: Uni-bodyStandardStandardStandard
Front suspension: MacPherson struts with gas-filled damper and stabilizer barStandardStandardStandard
Rear suspension: Multi-link with gas shock absorber and stabilizer barStandardStandardStandard
Motor-Driven Power Steering (MDPS)StandardStandardStandard
Drive Mode SelectStandardStandardStandard
Turning diameter, curb-to-curb (ft.)35.835.835.8
Towing capacity (lbs.)2,0003,5003,500
17-inch alloy wheels with P235/65R17 tiresStandardN/AN/A
18-inch alloy wheels with 235/60R18 tiresN/AStandardN/A
19-inch alloy wheels with P235/55R19 tiresN/AN/AStandard

Exterior FeaturesSportSport 2.0TSport 2.0T Ultimate
Wheelbase106.3106.3106.3
Length185.0185.0185.0
Width74.074.074.0
Height66.1 / 66.566.1 / 66.566.1 / 66.5
WheelsSportSport 2.0TSport 2.0T Ultimate
Track (in., front/rear) 17-inch wheels64.3 / 64.7N/AN/A
Track (in., front/rear) 18-inch wheelsN/A64.1 / 64.5N/A
Track (in., front/rear) 19-inch wheelsN/AN/A64.1 / 64.5

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

