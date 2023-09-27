Hyundai Santa Fe latest Price in Pakistan & features 2023

BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 Price in Pakistan & features 2023
2023 BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 is a luxurious car with a...
If you’re in search of a stylish, rugged, and luxurious vehicle for your off-road adventures, look no further. The 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Price in Pakistan is now accessible here. Hyundai has introduced its all-new model of the Hyundai Santa Fe in Pakistan, catering to your off-road needs. This mid-size crossover SUV is tailor-made for off-road excursions. In addition to specifications, you can find information about the Hyundai Santa Fe Price in Pakistan right here.
The Santa Fe Sport’s exterior exudes luxury and features sporty trims and design elements. It boasts generous and wider dimensions, with projector halogen LED headlights equipped with daytime running lights. Geometric trim pieces house the fog lamps within the lower front section. This five-door hatchback showcases a stylish Santa-style chrome grille and high-end, sleek tail lights, imparting an executive appearance to this entry-level car.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe’s interior is opulent, comfortable, and inviting. It features a panoramic sunroof that enhances the cabin’s ambiance. The spacious seats offer ample legroom, hip space, and headroom, complete with headrests and comprehensive safety features. Inside, you’ll find a complete package of luxurious amenities, which are detailed in the following key features.
If you’re in the market for a chic, bold, and lavish vehicle for your off-road adventures, look no further. You can find the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Price in Pakistan right here. Hyundai has introduced the all-new Hyundai Santa Fe in Pakistan, designed specifically for off-road excursions. In addition to providing specifications, we also have details about the Hyundai Santa Fe’s pricing in Pakistan.
Hyundai Santa FE Price in PKR PKR 18,500,000
The features of this car are as follows:
These are all the features of this car.
|Engine:
|Sport
|Sport 2.0T
|Sport 2.0T Ultimate
|Type
|Inline 4-cylinder
|Inline 4-cylinder Turbo
|Inline 4-cylinder Turbo
|Displacement (liters)
|2.4
|2.0
|2.0
|Horsepower @ RPM
|185 @ 6,000
|240 @ 6,000
|240 @ 6,000
|Torque (lb.-ft. @ RPM)
|178 @ 4,000
|260 @ 1,450-3,500
|260 @ 1,450-3,500
|Compression ratio
|11.3:1
|10.0:1
|10.0:1
|Valve train
|DOHC 16-valve
D-CVVT
|DOHC 16-valve
Advertisement
D-CVVT
|DOHC 16-valve
D-CVVT
|Fuel system: Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI)
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Drivetrain/Transmission
|Sport
|Sport 2.0T
|Sport 2.0T Ultimate
|Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
|Optional
|Optional
|Options
|6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC®
|Standard
|Standard
|Final drive ratio (FWD/AWD)
|3.510 / 3.648
|3.195 / 3.510
|3.195 / 3.510
|Body/Suspension/ Chassis
|Sport
|Sport 2.0T
|Sport 2.0T Ultimate
|Body type: 5-passenger Crossover
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Body construction: Uni-body
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Front suspension: MacPherson struts with gas-filled damper and stabilizer bar
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Rear suspension: Multi-link with gas shock absorber and stabilizer bar
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Motor-Driven Power Steering (MDPS)
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Drive Mode Select
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Turning diameter, curb-to-curb (ft.)
|35.8
|35.8
|35.8
|Towing capacity (lbs.)
|2,000
|3,500
|3,500
|17-inch alloy wheels with P235/65R17 tires
|Standard
|N/A
|N/A
|18-inch alloy wheels with 235/60R18 tires
|N/A
|Standard
|N/A
|19-inch alloy wheels with P235/55R19 tires
|N/A
|N/A
|Standard
|Exterior Features
|Sport
|Sport 2.0T
|Sport 2.0T Ultimate
|Wheelbase
|106.3
|106.3
|106.3
|Length
|185.0
|185.0
|185.0
|Width
|74.0
|74.0
|74.0
|Height
|66.1 / 66.5
|66.1 / 66.5
|66.1 / 66.5
|Wheels
|Sport
|Sport 2.0T
|Sport 2.0T Ultimate
|Track (in., front/rear) 17-inch wheels
|64.3 / 64.7
|N/A
|N/A
|Track (in., front/rear) 18-inch wheels
|N/A
|64.1 / 64.5
|N/A
|Track (in., front/rear) 19-inch wheels
|N/A
|N/A
|64.1 / 64.5
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.