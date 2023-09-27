Hyundai Santa Fe latest Price in Pakistan & features 2023

The 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe price in Pakistan is now available.

Hyundai has launched the all-new Santa Fe in Pakistan, designed for off-road enthusiasts.

The Santa Fe Sport’s exterior exudes luxury and features sporty trims and design elements.

If you’re in search of a stylish, rugged, and luxurious vehicle for your off-road adventures, look no further. The 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Price in Pakistan is now accessible here. Hyundai has introduced its all-new model of the Hyundai Santa Fe in Pakistan, catering to your off-road needs. This mid-size crossover SUV is tailor-made for off-road excursions. In addition to specifications, you can find information about the Hyundai Santa Fe Price in Pakistan right here.

Exterior and Interior Hyundai Santa Fe

The Santa Fe Sport’s exterior exudes luxury and features sporty trims and design elements. It boasts generous and wider dimensions, with projector halogen LED headlights equipped with daytime running lights. Geometric trim pieces house the fog lamps within the lower front section. This five-door hatchback showcases a stylish Santa-style chrome grille and high-end, sleek tail lights, imparting an executive appearance to this entry-level car.

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe’s interior is opulent, comfortable, and inviting. It features a panoramic sunroof that enhances the cabin’s ambiance. The spacious seats offer ample legroom, hip space, and headroom, complete with headrests and comprehensive safety features. Inside, you’ll find a complete package of luxurious amenities, which are detailed in the following key features.

Hyundai Santa Fe 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

Hyundai Santa FE Price in PKR PKR 18,500,000

Hyundai Santa FE features

The features of this car are as follows:

Ventilated front seats

Sliding 2nd-row seats with cargo area releases

12-volt power outlets (2 front, 1 rear center console, 1 cargo area)

Power door locks

Power driver’s window with auto-down

cruise and Bluetooth controls

Rear Cross-traffic Alert (RCTA)

Lane Change Assist

Multi-view Camera System

Smart Cruise Control

Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection

High Beam Assist

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

Energy-absorbing steering column

2nd-row LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children)

Manual rear-side window sunshades

Sun visors with illuminated vanity mirrors and extensions

Illuminated ignition

Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

4-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)

Downhill Brake Control (DBC)

Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

airbags (SRS)

Air conditioning

Dual front automatic temperature control with Clean Air Ionizer

Leather seating surfaces

5-passenger seating

These are all the features of this car.

Hyundai Santa FE Sports Specifications

Engine: Sport Sport 2.0T Sport 2.0T Ultimate Type Inline 4-cylinder Inline 4-cylinder Turbo Inline 4-cylinder Turbo Displacement (liters) 2.4 2.0 2.0 Horsepower @ RPM 185 @ 6,000 240 @ 6,000 240 @ 6,000 Torque (lb.-ft. @ RPM) 178 @ 4,000 260 @ 1,450-3,500 260 @ 1,450-3,500 Compression ratio 11.3:1 10.0:1 10.0:1 Valve train DOHC 16-valve D-CVVT DOHC 16-valve Advertisement D-CVVT DOHC 16-valve D-CVVT Fuel system: Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Standard Standard Standard

Drivetrain/Transmission Sport Sport 2.0T Sport 2.0T Ultimate Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Standard Standard Standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Optional Optional Options 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC® Standard Standard Final drive ratio (FWD/AWD) 3.510 / 3.648 3.195 / 3.510 3.195 / 3.510

Body/Suspension/ Chassis Sport Sport 2.0T Sport 2.0T Ultimate Body type: 5-passenger Crossover Standard Standard Standard Body construction: Uni-body Standard Standard Standard Front suspension: MacPherson struts with gas-filled damper and stabilizer bar Standard Standard Standard Rear suspension: Multi-link with gas shock absorber and stabilizer bar Standard Standard Standard Motor-Driven Power Steering (MDPS) Standard Standard Standard Drive Mode Select Standard Standard Standard Turning diameter, curb-to-curb (ft.) 35.8 35.8 35.8 Towing capacity (lbs.) 2,000 3,500 3,500 17-inch alloy wheels with P235/65R17 tires Standard N/A N/A 18-inch alloy wheels with 235/60R18 tires N/A Standard N/A 19-inch alloy wheels with P235/55R19 tires N/A N/A Standard

Exterior Features Sport Sport 2.0T Sport 2.0T Ultimate Wheelbase 106.3 106.3 106.3 Length 185.0 185.0 185.0 Width 74.0 74.0 74.0 Height 66.1 / 66.5 66.1 / 66.5 66.1 / 66.5

Wheels Sport Sport 2.0T Sport 2.0T Ultimate Track (in., front/rear) 17-inch wheels 64.3 / 64.7 N/A N/A Track (in., front/rear) 18-inch wheels N/A 64.1 / 64.5 N/A Track (in., front/rear) 19-inch wheels N/A N/A 64.1 / 64.5

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”