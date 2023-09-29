Hyundai Santa Fe latest Price in Pakistan & features: -Oct 2023

The Hyundai Santa Fe, a popular SUV known for its style, performance, and advanced features, has made its mark in the Pakistani automobile market. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the Hyundai Santa Fe’s price in Pakistan and its key specifications to help you make an informed decision if you’re considering this SUV for your next vehicle purchase.

Hyundai Santa Fe Overview

The Hyundai Santa Fe is a midsize SUV that offers a blend of comfort, performance, and modern technology. With its striking design and a host of features, it competes with other SUVs in its segment, providing an attractive option for those seeking a versatile and family-friendly vehicle.

Key Features:

Now, let’s dive into some of the key specifications and features that make the Hyundai Santa Fe a compelling choice:

Engine Options: The Hyundai Santa Fe is available with different engine options depending on the trim level. It typically comes with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine or a more powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. These engines are paired with an automatic transmission for smooth and efficient performance.

Interior Comfort: Inside the Santa Fe, you’ll find a spacious and comfortable cabin with seating for five passengers. Higher trim levels may offer leather upholstery, power-adjustable seats, and heated and ventilated front seats for added comfort.

Infotainment System: Hyundai equips the Santa Fe with an advanced infotainment system, usually featuring a touchscreen display, smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), Bluetooth connectivity, and multiple USB ports. This system provides access to navigation, entertainment, and connectivity options.

Safety Features: Safety is a top priority in the Hyundai Santa Fe. It typically comes equipped with advanced safety features such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and more. These features are designed to enhance driver confidence and passenger safety.

All-Wheel Drive: For improved traction and stability, many Santa Fe models come with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. AWD is particularly useful for driving in various road and weather conditions, making the Santa Fe suitable for both city and off-road adventures.

Exterior Styling: The Hyundai Santa Fe boasts a sleek and modern exterior design with features like LED headlights, a bold grille, and stylish alloy wheels. Its appearance reflects Hyundai’s commitment to producing vehicles with contemporary aesthetics.

Cargo Space: The Santa Fe offers ample cargo space in the rear, making it practical for family trips, grocery shopping, or transporting sports equipment. The rear seats can often be folded down to expand cargo capacity further.

Hyundai Santa Fe latest Price in Pakistan

The Hyundai Santa Fe’s price in Pakistan is still undisclosed, but there are rumors indicating it could fall within the range of PKR 14 million to PKR 16 million. Stay tuned for official pricing updates.

Hyundai Santa Fe key specifications

Adheres to Hyundai’s “Sensuous Sportiness” design philosophy.

New cascading wide chrome grill with integrated headlights for a wider and sportier character.

T-shaped LED DRLs with sequential turn signal.

Variants may feature dual projector or dual reflector headlights, with sub-low beam LED for enhanced lighting.

Possible inclusion of puddle lights in mirrors and courtesy lights in front door handles (confirmation pending for local model).

Roof rails and chrome window garnish in typical style.

No rear privacy screen option available for PKDM version.

Standard LED taillights, high-mount stop lamp, and rear screen wiper.

Modern and appealing exterior design, despite being a model on its way out in the international market.

Hyundai Santa Fe safety features

Front, Side, and Curtain Airbags.

Brake Assist System/BAS along with Electronic Brake Distribution/ EBD.

ABS.

Vehicle Stability and Traction Control.

Hyundai Smart Sense active safety ADAS feature.

Rear Occupant Alert.

360-degree camera system and Blind Spot View Monitor.

Front and rear parking sensors along with dynamic guideline wide angle rearview camera.

Tire Pressure Monitoring System/TPMS.

Emergency Stop Signal.

