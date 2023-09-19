Advertisement
Hyundai Sonata latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

The Hyundai Sonata has earned its reputation as a stylish and feature-rich sedan, attracting attention in Pakistan’s competitive automotive market. In this article, we will delve into the Hyundai Sonata’s price in Pakistan and highlight its key specifications to assist potential buyers in making an informed decision.

Key Specifications

Engine Options

The Hyundai Sonata typically offers a choice of engines, including both gasoline and hybrid options. The engine specifications may vary between different trim levels. It’s advisable to consult the specific model’s specifications for precise engine details.

Transmission

The Sonata is equipped with automatic transmission, providing smooth and hassle-free driving experiences.

Interior Comfort and Space

Inside the Sonata, you’ll find a well-crafted and spacious cabin. It often features high-quality materials, comfortable seating for five passengers, and a range of convenient features like a user-friendly infotainment system.

Infotainment System

The Sonata often boasts an advanced infotainment system with a touchscreen display. It includes features like Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB ports, and navigation systems in certain variants.

Exterior Design

The Hyundai Sonata is known for its sleek and modern exterior design. It features distinctive styling elements such as Hyundai‘s cascading grille, LED headlights, and stylish alloy wheels, giving it a sophisticated appearance on the road.

Safety Features

Hyundai places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Sonata is equipped with advanced safety features. These may include multiple airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control, among others.

Fuel Efficiency

The Sonata is engineered to offer a balance between performance and fuel efficiency. It is designed to provide decent fuel economy for both city and highway driving, making it an economical choice for daily commuting.

Warranty

Hyundai typically provides a competitive warranty package for its vehicles, offering additional peace of mind to buyers. Warranty terms may vary, so it’s advisable to inquire about the specific warranty details for the Hyundai Sonata in Pakistan.

Hyundai Sonata 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Hyundai Sonata 2.0
PKR 1.03 crore
Hyundai Sonata 2.5
PKR 1.13 crore

Hyundai Sonata 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4900 mm
Kerb Weight1415 KG
Overall Width1860 mm
Boot Space510 L
Overall Height1445 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2840 mm
No. of Doors4 doors
Ground Clearance155 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement2000 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn line
Horse Power152 HP at 6200 RPM
Compression Ratio10.3:1
Torque192 Nm at 4500 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPi
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed220 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (AT)
Gearbox6: speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius5.4m
Power AssistedElectric power steering
Suspension and Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesSolid Disc
Wheels and tires
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size235/45/R18
Wheel Size18 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 114.3mm
Spare Tyre Size18 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City9 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity60 L
Mileage Highway13 KM/L

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

