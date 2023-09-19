Hyundai Sonata latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Toyota Fortuner latest price in Pakistan – September 2023
The Hyundai Sonata has earned its reputation as a stylish and feature-rich sedan, attracting attention in Pakistan’s competitive automotive market. In this article, we will delve into the Hyundai Sonata’s price in Pakistan and highlight its key specifications to assist potential buyers in making an informed decision.
Key Specifications
Engine Options
The Hyundai Sonata typically offers a choice of engines, including both gasoline and hybrid options. The engine specifications may vary between different trim levels. It’s advisable to consult the specific model’s specifications for precise engine details.
Transmission
The Sonata is equipped with automatic transmission, providing smooth and hassle-free driving experiences.
Interior Comfort and Space
Inside the Sonata, you’ll find a well-crafted and spacious cabin. It often features high-quality materials, comfortable seating for five passengers, and a range of convenient features like a user-friendly infotainment system.
Infotainment System
The Sonata often boasts an advanced infotainment system with a touchscreen display. It includes features like Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB ports, and navigation systems in certain variants.
Exterior Design
The Hyundai Sonata is known for its sleek and modern exterior design. It features distinctive styling elements such as Hyundai‘s cascading grille, LED headlights, and stylish alloy wheels, giving it a sophisticated appearance on the road.
Safety Features
Hyundai places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Sonata is equipped with advanced safety features. These may include multiple airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control, among others.
Fuel Efficiency
The Sonata is engineered to offer a balance between performance and fuel efficiency. It is designed to provide decent fuel economy for both city and highway driving, making it an economical choice for daily commuting.
Warranty
Hyundai typically provides a competitive warranty package for its vehicles, offering additional peace of mind to buyers. Warranty terms may vary, so it’s advisable to inquire about the specific warranty details for the Hyundai Sonata in Pakistan.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Hyundai Sonata 2.0
PKR 1.03 crore
|Hyundai Sonata 2.5
PKR 1.13 crore
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4900 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1415 KG
|Overall Width
|1860 mm
|Boot Space
|510 L
|Overall Height
|1445 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2840 mm
|No. of Doors
|4 doors
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|2000 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In line
|Horse Power
|152 HP at 6200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.3:1
|Torque
|192 Nm at 4500 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|MPi
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|220 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (AT)
|Gearbox
|6: speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.4m
|Power Assisted
|Electric power steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|235/45/R18
|Wheel Size
|18 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|5 x 114.3mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|18 in
|Mileage City
|9 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|60 L
|Mileage Highway
|13 KM/L
