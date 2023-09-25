Hyundai Sonata new price in Pakistan – September 2023

The Hyundai Sonata has earned its reputation as a stylish and feature-rich sedan, attracting attention in Pakistan’s competitive automotive market. In this article, we will delve into the Hyundai Sonata’s price in Pakistan and highlight its key specifications to assist potential buyers in making an informed decision.

Key Specifications

Engine Options

The Hyundai Sonata typically offers a choice of engines, including both gasoline and hybrid options. The engine specifications may vary between different trim levels. It’s advisable to consult the specific model’s specifications for precise engine details.

Transmission

Advertisement

The Sonata is equipped with automatic transmission, providing smooth and hassle-free driving experiences.

Interior Comfort and Space

Inside the Sonata, you’ll find a well-crafted and spacious cabin. It often features high-quality materials, comfortable seating for five passengers, and a range of convenient features like a user-friendly infotainment system.

Infotainment System

The Sonata often boasts an advanced infotainment system with a touchscreen display. It includes features like Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB ports, and navigation systems in certain variants.

Exterior Design

Advertisement

The Hyundai Sonata is known for its sleek and modern exterior design. It features distinctive styling elements such as Hyundai‘s cascading grille, LED headlights, and stylish alloy wheels, giving it a sophisticated appearance on the road. Safety Features Hyundai places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Sonata is equipped with advanced safety features. These may include multiple airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control, among others. Fuel Efficiency The Sonata is engineered to offer a balance between performance and fuel efficiency. It is designed to provide decent fuel economy for both city and highway driving, making it an economical choice for daily commuting. Advertisement Warranty Hyundai typically provides a competitive warranty package for its vehicles, offering additional peace of mind to buyers. Warranty terms may vary, so it’s advisable to inquire about the specific warranty details for the Hyundai Sonata in Pakistan. Hyundai Sonata 2023 latest price in Pakistan Variants Ex-Factory Price Hyundai Sonata 2.0 PKR 1.03 crore Hyundai Sonata 2.5 PKR 1.13 crore Hyundai Sonata 2023 key specifications Advertisement Dimensions Overall Length 4900 mm Kerb Weight 1415 KG Overall Width 1860 mm Boot Space 510 L Overall Height 1445 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2840 mm No. of Doors 4 doors Ground Clearance 155 mm Advertisement Engine/ Motor Advertisement Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 2000 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In line Horse Power 152 HP at 6200 RPM Compression Ratio 10.3:1 Torque 192 Nm at 4500 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System MPi Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 220 KM/H Transmission Advertisement Transmission Type Automatic (AT) Gearbox 6: speed Steering Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 5.4m Power Assisted Electric power steering Advertisement Suspension and Brakes Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Solid Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Solid Disc Wheels and tires Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 235/45/R18 Wheel Size 18 in Spare Tyre PCD 5 x 114.3mm Spare Tyre Size 18 in Advertisement Fuel Economy Mileage City 9 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 60 L Mileage Highway 13 KM/L Advertisement To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.” Also Read Hyundai Genesis latest price in Pakistan – September 2023 When it comes to the world of luxury automobiles, Hyundai has consistently... Advertisement Advertisement