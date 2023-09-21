Hyundai Tucson latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

The automobile industry in Pakistan has witnessed a surge in demand for SUVs, and one model that has gained notable attention is the Hyundai Tucson. Known for its sleek design, advanced features, and reliable performance, the Hyundai Tucson has carved a niche for itself in the competitive SUV market. In this article, we will explore the latest price of the Hyundai Tucson in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications.

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the Hyundai Tucson typically comes with a choice of efficient and responsive engines. The options may include a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine or a more powerful 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. These engines are designed to deliver a combination of power and fuel efficiency, making the Tucson suitable for both city and highway driving.

Design and styling

The Hyundai Tucson is renowned for its contemporary and aerodynamic design. Its sleek lines, bold grille, and stylish headlights give it a modern and eye-catching appearance. The interior is equally impressive, with high-quality materials, comfortable seating, and a user-friendly infotainment system.

Advertisement

Interior Comfort and Features

The cabin of the Hyundai Tucson is designed with passenger comfort in mind. It offers ample space for both front and rear passengers, ensuring a comfortable ride even during long journeys. The seats are well-padded and supportive, and the driving position provides excellent visibility.

Depending on the trim level, the Tucson may come equipped with a range of features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and advanced safety features.

Safety Features

Hyundai places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Tucson reflects this commitment. It comes equipped with a comprehensive array of safety features, including multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), traction control, stability control, and advanced driver assistance systems such as lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and forward collision warning.

Also Read Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – September 2023 The compact car segment in Pakistan has been heating up, and one...

Advertisement

Fuel Efficiency

Given the rising fuel costs, fuel efficiency is a significant concern for many buyers. The Hyundai Tucson addresses this concern by offering competitive fuel efficiency, ensuring that you get the most out of every gallon of fuel.

Hyundai Tucson 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS PKR 7,365,000 Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS Sport PKR 8,230,000 Hyundai Tucson AWD A/T GLS Ultimate PKR 8,859,000

Hyundai Tucson 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Advertisement Dimensions Overall Length 4480 mm Kerb Weight 1500 KG Overall Width 1850 mm Boot Space 877 L Overall Height 1660 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2670 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 172 mm Advertisement Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 2000 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In line Horse Power 155 HP @ 6200 RPM Compression Ratio 10.6:1 Torque 192 Nm @ 4000 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System MPi Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 220 KM/H Transmission

Advertisement

Transmission Type Automatic (AT) Gearbox 6 – speed Steering

Advertisement

Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 10.6m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering Advertisement Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes – Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes – Wheels and Tyres

Advertisement

Wheel Type Alloy wheels Tyre Size 225/55/R18 Wheel Size 18 in Spare Tyre PCD 5 x 114.3mm Spare Tyre Size 18 in Advertisement Fuel Economy

Mileage City 10 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L Mileage Highway 12 KM/L Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”