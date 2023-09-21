Advertisement
Hyundai Tucson latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

The automobile industry in Pakistan has witnessed a surge in demand for SUVs, and one model that has gained notable attention is the Hyundai Tucson. Known for its sleek design, advanced features, and reliable performance, the Hyundai Tucson has carved a niche for itself in the competitive SUV market. In this article, we will explore the latest price of the Hyundai Tucson in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications.

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the Hyundai Tucson typically comes with a choice of efficient and responsive engines. The options may include a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine or a more powerful 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. These engines are designed to deliver a combination of power and fuel efficiency, making the Tucson suitable for both city and highway driving.

Design and styling

The Hyundai Tucson is renowned for its contemporary and aerodynamic design. Its sleek lines, bold grille, and stylish headlights give it a modern and eye-catching appearance. The interior is equally impressive, with high-quality materials, comfortable seating, and a user-friendly infotainment system.

Interior Comfort and Features

The cabin of the Hyundai Tucson is designed with passenger comfort in mind. It offers ample space for both front and rear passengers, ensuring a comfortable ride even during long journeys. The seats are well-padded and supportive, and the driving position provides excellent visibility.

Depending on the trim level, the Tucson may come equipped with a range of features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and advanced safety features.

Safety Features

Hyundai places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Tucson reflects this commitment. It comes equipped with a comprehensive array of safety features, including multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), traction control, stability control, and advanced driver assistance systems such as lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and forward collision warning.

Fuel Efficiency

Given the rising fuel costs, fuel efficiency is a significant concern for many buyers. The Hyundai Tucson addresses this concern by offering competitive fuel efficiency, ensuring that you get the most out of every gallon of fuel.

Hyundai Tucson 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T  GLS
PKR 7,365,000
Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T  GLS Sport
PKR 8,230,000
Hyundai Tucson AWD A/T  GLS Ultimate
PKR 8,859,000

Hyundai Tucson 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Dimensions

Overall Length4480 mm
Kerb Weight1500 KG
Overall Width1850 mm
Boot Space877 L
Overall Height1660 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2670 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance172 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement2000 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn line
Horse Power155 HP @ 6200 RPM
Compression Ratio10.6:1
Torque192 Nm @ 4000 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPi
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed220 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (AT)
Gearbox6 – speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius10.6m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front Brakes
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear Brakes
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeAlloy wheels
Tyre Size225/55/R18
Wheel Size18 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 114.3mm
Spare Tyre Size18 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City10 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity62 L
Mileage Highway12 KM/L
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

