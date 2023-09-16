Kia Car prices increase by up to Rs. 350,000 in Pakistan

In Pakistan, car prices have been a topic of concern for both consumers and manufacturers alike. The stability of car prices in the country has always been contingent on overall economic stability.

Unfortunately, the current economic situation in Pakistan remains uncertain, largely beyond the control of the incumbent government.

Recent events, such as the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, have sent shockwaves through the automotive industry, resulting in massive price hikes for popular car models.

The ongoing economic challenges have led to a persistently low sales volume for all car manufacturers, exacerbating their financial woes. In response to the depreciating value of the Rupee and the strengthening US Dollar, car manufacturers have had no choice but to adjust their prices to reflect the increasing costs of production.

It’s been a year since car makers first started suffering losses, and there has been little to no improvement in the sales figures. The core issue at hand is the need for economic stability, particularly with regard to the stability of the US Dollar.

As of September 6, 2023, several Kia car models have seen substantial price hikes, much to the dismay of potential buyers:

Kia Sportage AWD: This model witnessed a price increase of Rs. 100,000, jumping from its old price of Rs. 8,820,000 to a new price of Rs. 8,920,000.

Kia Sportage Black Edition: The price of this variant surged by a staggering Rs. 350,000, now retailing at Rs. 9,650,000 compared to its previous price of Rs. 9,300,000.

Kia Picanto AT: Kia’s most affordable small car, the Picanto AT, now costs Rs. 3,950,000, reflecting an increase of Rs. 125,000 from its previous price of Rs. 3,825,000.

Kia Stonic EX+: Lastly, the Kia Stonic EX+ experienced a significant price hike of Rs. 230,000, bringing its new price to Rs. 6,280,000, up from the previous Rs. 6,050,000.

These price hikes are indicative of the challenges faced by the automotive industry in Pakistan, where economic instability continues to take its toll.

For both car manufacturers and consumers, the hope remains that the government will implement policies and measures that can restore economic stability, ultimately leading to more affordable and accessible vehicles for the people of Pakistan.