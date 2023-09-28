KIA Grand Carnival Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

KIA Grand Carnival 2023 Price in Pakistan

The 2023 KIA Grand Carnival in Pakistan is priced at PKR 17,150,000 for its Executive version. This price is for the car without additional costs.

KIA Grand Carnival Variants

There are other variants of the 2023 KIA Grand Carnival available in Pakistan, including the Grand Carnival GLS and Grand Carnival GLS+.

The 2023 KIA Carnival is a spacious and luxurious minivan designed for families and individuals who prioritize comfort and advanced features.

Exterior

The KIA Carnival 2023 has an elegant and modern exterior design. It features a distinctive grille and sleek LED headlights, giving it a stylish appearance. The smooth body lines and optional alloy wheels enhance its overall look, combining functionality and aesthetics.

Interior

Inside, the KIA Carnival 2023 offers a roomy and high-quality cabin. It can comfortably seat up to eight passengers with its three-row seating arrangement. The interior is crafted with premium materials and attention to detail, creating a comfortable and luxurious atmosphere. Features like leather seats, adjustable seating, and ample legroom ensure a pleasant journey. The flexible seating allows for various configurations to accommodate passengers and cargo.

Key Features

The KIA Carnival 2023 comes equipped with advanced technology and features. It includes an easy-to-use infotainment system with a large touchscreen, smartphone integration, and a high-quality audio system. Modern conveniences like wireless charging, multiple USB ports, and advanced driver-assistance systems are available to enhance the driving experience. The Carnival prioritizes passenger comfort with features such as tri-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Performance

Under the hood, the KIA Carnival 2023 offers a powerful and efficient engine that delivers smooth acceleration and confident performance. Precise steering and a well-tuned suspension contribute to a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. With advanced safety features and a sturdy build, the Carnival ensures safety and peace of mind for both drivers and passengers.

KIA Grand Carnival Specifications

Price 1.72 crore Body Type MPV Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 5155 x 1995 x 1740 mm Ground Clearance 172 – 180 mm Displacement 3500 cc Transmission Automatic Horse Power 268 hp Torque 332 Nm Boot Space 990 L Kerb Weight 1984 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 8 – 10 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L Seating Capacity 11 – Persons Top Speed 160 KM/H Tyre Size 235/60/R18

