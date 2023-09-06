KIA Pakistan Announces Price Increase of Up to Rs350,000

In response to the ongoing economic issues caused by the depreciation of the Pakistani Rupee versus the US Dollar, KIA Motors Pakistan has decided to increase car pricing beginning September 6, 2023.

The fundamental reason for this price increase is a severe depreciation of the Pakistani rupee, which has resulted in greater production expenses for KIA Motors Pakistan.

To maintain product quality and meet customer expectations, the corporation determined that the retail prices of their autos needed to be revised.

Here are the revised KIA automobile prices, effective September 6, 2023:

The KIA Picanto AT’s price has risen by Rs125,000, to Rs3,950,000, up from Rs3,825,000 previously.

The KIA Stonic EX+ now costs Rs6,280,000, up Rs230,000 from its previous price of Rs6,050,000.

The KIA Sportage AWD is now priced at Rs8,920,000, a Rs100,000 increase over the previous price of Rs8,820,000.

The price of the KIA Sportage Black Limited Edition has increased by Rs350,000, to Rs9,650,000, up from Rs9,300,000.

KIA Motors Pakistan has adjusted automobile prices in response to the economic conditions and currency changes affecting the automotive industry.