KIA Pakistan increases prices of its cars, including Picanto and Sportage

KIA Pakistan has raised prices on various car models.

These price hikes reflect the challenges posed by economic factors.

The automatic version of the Kia Picanto now costs Rs3,950,000.

Advertisement

Islamabad – KIA Pakistan has announced a fresh round of price hikes for several of its car models in response to rising fuel costs and currency devaluation.

The company has raised the prices of Kia Picanto AT, KIA Sportage AWD, KIA Sportage Black, and KIA Stonic Ex+ by up to Rs350,000.

The automatic version of the Kia Picanto now costs Rs3,950,000 after a price increase of Rs125,000. The KIA Stonic EX+ is now priced at Rs6,280,000 following a hike of Rs230,000.

The KIA Sportage AWD has seen a price increase of Rs100,000, bringing its new price to Rs8,920,000. Similarly, the price of the KIA Sportage Black has been raised by Rs350,000, making the new price Rs9,650,000.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Also Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.