Kia Picanto latest price in Pakistan – Aug 2023

The automobile industry in Pakistan has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with various international manufacturers entering the market and introducing a diverse range of vehicles. One such player that has caught the attention of Pakistani consumers is Kia, a renowned South Korean automaker. The Kia Picanto, a compact hatchback, has garnered attention for its sleek design, efficient performance, and affordability, making it a popular choice among urban drivers.

Key Specifications: The Kia Picanto comes equipped with a range of features and specifications that cater to the needs of modern drivers. Here are some key specifications that make the Picanto a notable contender in the Pakistani automotive market:

Engine Options

The Kia Picanto typically offers a variety of engine options, including both gasoline and diesel variants. These engines are designed to provide a balance between fuel efficiency and performance, ensuring a smooth driving experience in urban and suburban environments.

Transmission

Advertisement

The vehicle is often available with both manual and automatic transmission options, giving buyers the flexibility to choose based on their driving preferences.

Interior Comfort

Despite its compact size, the Picanto boasts a thoughtfully designed interior with comfortable seating, intuitive controls, and ample legroom. Additionally, modern infotainment systems, connectivity options, and creature comforts enhance the overall driving experience.

Safety Features

Safety is a paramount concern for both manufacturers and consumers. The Kia Picanto usually comes equipped with a range of safety features, including airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and more. These features contribute to the vehicle’s safety ratings and provide peace of mind for drivers and passengers.

Fuel Efficiency With rising fuel costs, fuel efficiency is a crucial consideration for car buyers. The Kia Picanto often offers impressive fuel economy figures, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and city driving.

Advertisement

Also Read Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – Aug 2023 In a market where compact cars dominate the urban landscape, the Suzuki...

Exterior Design

The Picanto’s exterior design is characterized by its modern aesthetics, sleek lines, and compact dimensions. Its stylish appearance appeals to a wide range of age groups and preferences. Warranty Kia is known for offering competitive warranties on its vehicles, providing customers with additional assurance and support.

Kia Picanto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variant Ex-Factory Price KIA Picanto 1.0 MT PKR 3,350,000

Kia Picanto 2023 key specifications

Advertisement Dimensions Overall Length 3595 mm Kerb Weight 840 KG Overall Width 1595 mm Boot Space 200 L Overall Height 1490 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2385 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 152 mm Advertisement

Engine/ Motor Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 1000 cc No. of Cylinders 3 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In-Line Horse Power 68 HP @ 6200 RPM Compression Ratio 10.5:1 Torque 94 Nm @ 3500 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System MPi Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H

Advertisement Transmission Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 5 – speed

Advertisement Steering Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 4.8m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering Advertisement

Suspension & Brakes Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Solid Disc Rear Suspension Torsion Beam with Coil Springs Rear Brakes Drum

Advertisement Wheels and Tyres Wheel Type Steel wheels Tyre Size 165/65/14 Wheel Size 14 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size 14 in Advertisement

Fuel Economy Mileage City 12 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L Mileage Highway 15 KM/L

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.