Kia Picanto latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

In the ever-changing Pakistani car market of 2023, Kia Motors, a renowned South Korean automaker, is known for its commitment to quality, performance, and practicality. The Kia Picanto, specifically in the 1000cc hatchback segment, has become a top choice among Pakistani buyers due to its compact size, potent engine, stylish aesthetics, feature-rich design, and cost-effectiveness.

Engine Options

The Kia Picanto is typically equipped with a 1.0-liter or 1.2-liter engine, known for its fuel efficiency and city-friendly performance. These engines offer a balance between power and economy, making the Picanto an excellent choice for daily commuting.

Transmission

Most Picanto variants in Pakistan come with a 5-speed manual transmission. However, there are automatic transmission options available for those who prefer the convenience of an automatic gearbox.

Exterior Design

The Picanto boasts a modern and stylish exterior design, making it an attractive option for those who appreciate aesthetics in their vehicles. Its compact dimensions also make it easy to maneuver in tight city traffic.

Interior Comfort

Despite its compact size, the Picanto’s interior is surprisingly spacious and comfortable. Quality materials, comfortable seating, and user-friendly controls create a pleasant driving experience.

Infotainment

Depending on the variant, the Picanto may come with an infotainment system featuring a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Reliability

Kia has gained a reputation for producing reliable vehicles, and the Picanto is no exception. It requires minimal maintenance and is designed to withstand the demands of Pakistani roads.

Safety Features

Kia prioritizes safety, and the Picanto is equipped with safety features such as airbags, anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, and a reinforced body structure to enhance passenger safety in case of an accident.

Fuel Efficiency

The Picanto is lauded for its exceptional fuel efficiency, which is a significant advantage given the rising fuel prices in Pakistan. It offers an economical solution for both city and highway driving.

Kia Picanto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

KIA Picanto 1.0 MT
Manual  | Petrol |  1000 cc
PKR 33.5 lacs

KIA Picanto 1.0 AT

Automatic (AT) | Petrol | 1000 cc
PKR 39.5 lacs

Dimensions

Overall Length3595 mm
Kerb Weight840 KG
Overall Width1595 mm
Boot Space200 L
Overall Height1490 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2385 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance152 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1000 cc
No. of Cylinders3
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-Line
Horse Power68 HP @ 6200 RPM
Compression Ratio10.5:1
Torque94 Nm at 3500 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPi
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5: speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.8m
Power AssistedElectric power steering
Suspension and Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion beam with coil springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and tires
Wheel TypeSteel wheels
Tyre Size165/65/14
Wheel Size14 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size14 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City12 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity35 L
Mileage Highway15 KM/L
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

