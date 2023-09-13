Kia Picanto latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

Toyota Corolla latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023
In the ever-changing Pakistani car market of 2023, Kia Motors, a renowned South Korean automaker, is known for its commitment to quality, performance, and practicality. The Kia Picanto, specifically in the 1000cc hatchback segment, has become a top choice among Pakistani buyers due to its compact size, potent engine, stylish aesthetics, feature-rich design, and cost-effectiveness.
Engine Options
The Kia Picanto is typically equipped with a 1.0-liter or 1.2-liter engine, known for its fuel efficiency and city-friendly performance. These engines offer a balance between power and economy, making the Picanto an excellent choice for daily commuting.
Transmission
Most Picanto variants in Pakistan come with a 5-speed manual transmission. However, there are automatic transmission options available for those who prefer the convenience of an automatic gearbox.
Exterior Design
The Picanto boasts a modern and stylish exterior design, making it an attractive option for those who appreciate aesthetics in their vehicles. Its compact dimensions also make it easy to maneuver in tight city traffic.
Interior Comfort
Despite its compact size, the Picanto’s interior is surprisingly spacious and comfortable. Quality materials, comfortable seating, and user-friendly controls create a pleasant driving experience.
Infotainment
Depending on the variant, the Picanto may come with an infotainment system featuring a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration, enhancing the overall driving experience.
Reliability
Kia has gained a reputation for producing reliable vehicles, and the Picanto is no exception. It requires minimal maintenance and is designed to withstand the demands of Pakistani roads.
Safety Features
Kia prioritizes safety, and the Picanto is equipped with safety features such as airbags, anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, and a reinforced body structure to enhance passenger safety in case of an accident.
Fuel Efficiency
The Picanto is lauded for its exceptional fuel efficiency, which is a significant advantage given the rising fuel prices in Pakistan. It offers an economical solution for both city and highway driving.
IA Picanto 1.0 AT
|Overall Length
|3595 mm
|Kerb Weight
|840 KG
|Overall Width
|1595 mm
|Boot Space
|200 L
|Overall Height
|1490 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2385 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|1000 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|3
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-Line
|Horse Power
|68 HP @ 6200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.5:1
|Torque
|94 Nm at 3500 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|MPi
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5: speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.8m
|Power Assisted
|Electric power steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion beam with coil springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Steel wheels
|Tyre Size
|165/65/14
|Wheel Size
|14 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|14 in
|Mileage City
|12 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|35 L
|Mileage Highway
|15 KM/L
