Kia Picanto latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

In the ever-changing Pakistani car market of 2023, Kia Motors, a renowned South Korean automaker, is known for its commitment to quality, performance, and practicality. The Kia Picanto, specifically in the 1000cc hatchback segment, has become a top choice among Pakistani buyers due to its compact size, potent engine, stylish aesthetics, feature-rich design, and cost-effectiveness.

Engine Options

The Kia Picanto is typically equipped with a 1.0-liter or 1.2-liter engine, known for its fuel efficiency and city-friendly performance. These engines offer a balance between power and economy, making the Picanto an excellent choice for daily commuting.

Transmission

Most Picanto variants in Pakistan come with a 5-speed manual transmission. However, there are automatic transmission options available for those who prefer the convenience of an automatic gearbox.

Exterior Design

The Picanto boasts a modern and stylish exterior design, making it an attractive option for those who appreciate aesthetics in their vehicles. Its compact dimensions also make it easy to maneuver in tight city traffic.

Interior Comfort

Despite its compact size, the Picanto’s interior is surprisingly spacious and comfortable. Quality materials, comfortable seating, and user-friendly controls create a pleasant driving experience.

Infotainment

Depending on the variant, the Picanto may come with an infotainment system featuring a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Reliability

Kia has gained a reputation for producing reliable vehicles, and the Picanto is no exception. It requires minimal maintenance and is designed to withstand the demands of Pakistani roads.

Safety Features

Kia prioritizes safety, and the Picanto is equipped with safety features such as airbags, anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, and a reinforced body structure to enhance passenger safety in case of an accident.

Fuel Efficiency

The Picanto is lauded for its exceptional fuel efficiency, which is a significant advantage given the rising fuel prices in Pakistan. It offers an economical solution for both city and highway driving.

Kia Picanto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

KIA Picanto 1.0 MT Manual | Petrol | 1000 cc
PKR 33.5 lacs KIA Picanto 1.0 AT

Automatic (AT) | Petrol | 1000 cc
PKR 39.5 lacs

Dimensions

Overall Length 3595 mm Kerb Weight 840 KG Overall Width 1595 mm Boot Space 200 L Overall Height 1490 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2385 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 152 mm Advertisement Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 1000 cc No. of Cylinders 3 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In-Line Horse Power 68 HP @ 6200 RPM Compression Ratio 10.5:1 Torque 94 Nm at 3500 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System MPi Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 5: speed Steering

Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 4.8m Power Assisted Electric power steering Advertisement Suspension and Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Solid Disc Rear Suspension Torsion beam with coil springs Rear Brakes Drum Wheels and tires

Wheel Type Steel wheels Tyre Size 165/65/14 Wheel Size 14 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size 14 in Advertisement Fuel Economy

Mileage City 12 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 35 L Mileage Highway 15 KM/L

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”