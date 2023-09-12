Kia Picanto latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

The Pakistani automobile industry has experienced substantial growth recently, with various international automakers entering the market and introducing a diverse range of vehicles. One such player that has gained the attention of Pakistani consumers is Kia, a well-known South Korean car manufacturer. The Kia Picanto, a compact hatchback, has become popular among urban drivers due to its attractive design, efficient performance, and affordability.

Key Specifications: The Kia Picanto is equipped with a range of features and specifications tailored to the needs of modern drivers. Here are some noteworthy specifications that position the Picanto as a competitive option in the Pakistani auto market:

Engine Options: The Kia Picanto typically offers various engine choices, including both gasoline and diesel variants. These engines are designed to strike a balance between fuel efficiency and performance, ensuring a smooth driving experience in urban and suburban settings.

Transmission: The vehicle is often available with manual and automatic transmission options, providing buyers with flexibility based on their driving preferences.

Interior Comfort: Despite its compact size, the Picanto features a well-designed interior with comfortable seating, user-friendly controls, and ample legroom. Modern infotainment systems, connectivity options, and creature comforts enhance the overall driving experience.

Safety Features: Safety is a top priority for both manufacturers and consumers. The Kia Picanto usually comes equipped with a range of safety features, including airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and more. These features contribute to the vehicle’s safety ratings and offer peace of mind to drivers and passengers.

Fuel Efficiency: Given the rising fuel costs, fuel efficiency is a crucial consideration for car buyers. The Kia Picanto often delivers impressive fuel economy figures, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting and city driving.

Exterior Design: The Picanto’s exterior design is characterized by its contemporary aesthetics, sleek contours, and compact dimensions. Its stylish appearance appeals to a wide range of age groups and preferences.

Kia Picanto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variant Ex-Factory Price KIA Picanto 1.0 MT PKR 3,350,000

Kia Picanto 2023 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 3595 mm Kerb Weight 840 KG Overall Width 1595 mm Boot Space 200 L Overall Height 1490 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2385 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 152 mm Engine/ Motor Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 1000 cc No. of Cylinders 3 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In-Line Horse Power 68 HP @ 6200 RPM Compression Ratio 10.5:1 Torque 94 Nm @ 3500 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System MPi Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 5 – speed Advertisement Steering Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 4.8m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering Suspension & Brakes Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Solid Disc Rear Suspension Torsion Beam with Coil Springs Rear Brakes Drum Wheels and Tyres Wheel Type Steel wheels Tyre Size 165/65/14 Wheel Size 14 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size 14 in Fuel Economy Advertisement Mileage City 12 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L Mileage Highway 15 KM/L Advertisement To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Also Read KIA Sportage new price in Pakistan – Sep 2023 Multiple engine options: Petrol and diesel variants for diverse preferences. Spacious and... Advertisement Advertisement