Kia Picanto latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

The Pakistani automobile industry has experienced substantial growth recently, with various international automakers entering the market and introducing a diverse range of vehicles. One such player that has gained the attention of Pakistani consumers is Kia, a well-known South Korean car manufacturer. The Kia Picanto, a compact hatchback, has become popular among urban drivers due to its attractive design, efficient performance, and affordability.

Key Specifications: The Kia Picanto is equipped with a range of features and specifications tailored to the needs of modern drivers. Here are some noteworthy specifications that position the Picanto as a competitive option in the Pakistani auto market:

Engine Options: The Kia Picanto typically offers various engine choices, including both gasoline and diesel variants. These engines are designed to strike a balance between fuel efficiency and performance, ensuring a smooth driving experience in urban and suburban settings.

Transmission: The vehicle is often available with manual and automatic transmission options, providing buyers with flexibility based on their driving preferences.

Interior Comfort: Despite its compact size, the Picanto features a well-designed interior with comfortable seating, user-friendly controls, and ample legroom. Modern infotainment systems, connectivity options, and creature comforts enhance the overall driving experience.

Safety Features: Safety is a top priority for both manufacturers and consumers. The Kia Picanto usually comes equipped with a range of safety features, including airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and more. These features contribute to the vehicle’s safety ratings and offer peace of mind to drivers and passengers.

Fuel Efficiency: Given the rising fuel costs, fuel efficiency is a crucial consideration for car buyers. The Kia Picanto often delivers impressive fuel economy figures, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting and city driving.

Exterior Design: The Picanto’s exterior design is characterized by its contemporary aesthetics, sleek contours, and compact dimensions. Its stylish appearance appeals to a wide range of age groups and preferences.

Kia Picanto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantEx-Factory Price
KIA Picanto 1.0 MT
PKR 3,350,000

Kia Picanto 2023 key specifications

Dimensions
Overall Length3595 mm
Kerb Weight840 KG
Overall Width1595 mm
Boot Space200 L
Overall Height1490 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2385 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance152 mm

Engine/ Motor

Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1000 cc
No. of Cylinders3
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-Line
Horse Power68 HP @ 6200 RPM
Compression Ratio10.5:1
Torque94 Nm @ 3500 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPi
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H

Transmission

Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5 – speed
Steering

Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.8m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering

Suspension & Brakes

Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion Beam with Coil Springs
Rear BrakesDrum

Wheels and Tyres

Wheel TypeSteel wheels
Tyre Size165/65/14
Wheel Size14 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size14 in

Fuel Economy

Mileage City12 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity35 L
Mileage Highway15 KM/L
