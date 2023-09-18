KIA Picanto latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Toyota Passo latest price in Pakistan – September 2023
As Pakistan’s automotive landscape evolves, compact cars that offer practicality, fuel efficiency, and affordability are gaining popularity among consumers. The KIA Picanto is one such model that has caught the attention of Pakistani car buyers. In this article, we will explore the KIA Picanto’s price in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications, providing valuable insights for those considering this compact car.
Engine Options
The KIA Picanto is available in Pakistan with different engine options, typically a 1.0-liter or a 1.2-liter gasoline engine. These engines strike a balance between fuel efficiency and performance, making the Picanto suitable for both city commuting and highway driving.
Transmission
Most Picanto models come equipped with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, offering convenience and ease of use, especially in urban traffic conditions. Manual transmission options are also available for those who prefer more control.
Exterior Styling
The Picanto’s exterior design is modern and stylish, featuring sleek lines and contemporary aesthetics. It appeals to those who appreciate a visually appealing and well-designed vehicle.
Interior Comfort
Despite its compact dimensions, the KIA Picanto provides a surprisingly comfortable interior with ample space for passengers and luggage. The seats are designed for comfort during long journeys, and the cabin features a modern and ergonomic layout.
Infotainment System
Many Picanto variants are equipped with advanced infotainment systems that include touchscreen displays, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. These features offer entertainment and connectivity while on the road.
Safety Features
Safety is a top priority for KIA, and the Picanto reflects this commitment. It often comes equipped with safety features such as airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and rearview cameras, enhancing driver and passenger safety.
Fuel Efficiency
The Picanto is known for its impressive fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting. Its small engine size and lightweight construction contribute to its excellent mileage, helping drivers save on fuel costs.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|KIA Picanto 1.0 MT
PKR 3,350,000
|KIA Picanto 1.0 AT
PKR 3,950,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|3595 mm
|Kerb Weight
|840 KG
|Overall Width
|1595 mm
|Boot Space
|200 L
|Overall Height
|1490 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2385 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|1000 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|3
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-Line
|Horse Power
|68 HP @ 6200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.5:1
|Torque
|94 Nm @ 3500 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|MPi
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.8m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam with Coil Springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Steel wheels
|Tyre Size
|165/65/14
|Wheel Size
|14 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|14 in
|Mileage City
|12 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Mileage Highway
|15 KM/L
