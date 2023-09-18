KIA Picanto latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

Advertisement
As Pakistan’s automotive landscape evolves, compact cars that offer practicality, fuel efficiency, and affordability are gaining popularity among consumers. The KIA Picanto is one such model that has caught the attention of Pakistani car buyers. In this article, we will explore the KIA Picanto’s price in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications, providing valuable insights for those considering this compact car.

Key Features

Engine Options

The KIA Picanto is available in Pakistan with different engine options, typically a 1.0-liter or a 1.2-liter gasoline engine. These engines strike a balance between fuel efficiency and performance, making the Picanto suitable for both city commuting and highway driving.

Transmission

Most Picanto models come equipped with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, offering convenience and ease of use, especially in urban traffic conditions. Manual transmission options are also available for those who prefer more control.

Exterior Styling

The Picanto’s exterior design is modern and stylish, featuring sleek lines and contemporary aesthetics. It appeals to those who appreciate a visually appealing and well-designed vehicle.

Interior Comfort

Despite its compact dimensions, the KIA Picanto provides a surprisingly comfortable interior with ample space for passengers and luggage. The seats are designed for comfort during long journeys, and the cabin features a modern and ergonomic layout.

Infotainment System

Many Picanto variants are equipped with advanced infotainment systems that include touchscreen displays, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. These features offer entertainment and connectivity while on the road.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for KIA, and the Picanto reflects this commitment. It often comes equipped with safety features such as airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and rearview cameras, enhancing driver and passenger safety.

Fuel Efficiency

The Picanto is known for its impressive fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting. Its small engine size and lightweight construction contribute to its excellent mileage, helping drivers save on fuel costs.

KIA Picanto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
KIA Picanto 1.0 MT
PKR 3,350,000
KIA Picanto 1.0 AT
PKR 3,950,000

KIA Picanto 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length3595 mm
Kerb Weight840 KG
Overall Width1595 mm
Boot Space200 L
Overall Height1490 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2385 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance152 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1000 cc
No. of Cylinders3
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-Line
Horse Power68 HP @ 6200 RPM
Compression Ratio10.5:1
Torque94 Nm @ 3500 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPi
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5 – speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.8m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion Beam with Coil Springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeSteel wheels
Tyre Size165/65/14
Wheel Size14 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size14 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City12 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity35 L
Mileage Highway15 KM/L
Report Incorrect Specifications

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

