KIA Picanto latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

As Pakistan’s automotive landscape evolves, compact cars that offer practicality, fuel efficiency, and affordability are gaining popularity among consumers. The KIA Picanto is one such model that has caught the attention of Pakistani car buyers. In this article, we will explore the KIA Picanto’s price in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications, providing valuable insights for those considering this compact car.

Key Features

Engine Options

The KIA Picanto is available in Pakistan with different engine options, typically a 1.0-liter or a 1.2-liter gasoline engine. These engines strike a balance between fuel efficiency and performance, making the Picanto suitable for both city commuting and highway driving.

Transmission

Most Picanto models come equipped with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, offering convenience and ease of use, especially in urban traffic conditions. Manual transmission options are also available for those who prefer more control.

Exterior Styling

The Picanto’s exterior design is modern and stylish, featuring sleek lines and contemporary aesthetics. It appeals to those who appreciate a visually appealing and well-designed vehicle.

Interior Comfort

Despite its compact dimensions, the KIA Picanto provides a surprisingly comfortable interior with ample space for passengers and luggage. The seats are designed for comfort during long journeys, and the cabin features a modern and ergonomic layout.

Infotainment System

Many Picanto variants are equipped with advanced infotainment systems that include touchscreen displays, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. These features offer entertainment and connectivity while on the road.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for KIA, and the Picanto reflects this commitment. It often comes equipped with safety features such as airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and rearview cameras, enhancing driver and passenger safety.

Fuel Efficiency

The Picanto is known for its impressive fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting. Its small engine size and lightweight construction contribute to its excellent mileage, helping drivers save on fuel costs.

KIA Picanto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price KIA Picanto 1.0 MT PKR 3,350,000 KIA Picanto 1.0 AT PKR 3,950,000

KIA Picanto 2023 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 3595 mm Kerb Weight 840 KG Overall Width 1595 mm Boot Space 200 L Overall Height 1490 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2385 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 152 mm Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 1000 cc No. of Cylinders 3 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In-Line Horse Power 68 HP @ 6200 RPM Compression Ratio 10.5:1 Torque 94 Nm @ 3500 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System MPi Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 5 – speed Steering

Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 4.8m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Solid Disc Rear Suspension Torsion Beam with Coil Springs Rear Brakes Drum Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Steel wheels Tyre Size 165/65/14 Wheel Size 14 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size 14 in Fuel Economy

Mileage City 12 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L Mileage Highway 15 KM/L Report Incorrect Specifications

