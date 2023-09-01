Advertisement
Edition: English

Kia Picanto new price in Pakistan – Aug 2023
The automobile industry in Pakistan has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with various international manufacturers entering the market and introducing a diverse range of vehicles. One such player that has caught the attention of Pakistani consumers is Kia, a renowned South Korean automaker. The Kia Picanto, a compact hatchback, has garnered attention for its sleek design, efficient performance, and affordability, making it a popular choice among urban drivers.

Key Specifications: The Kia Picanto comes equipped with a range of features and specifications that cater to the needs of modern drivers. Here are some key specifications that make the Picanto a notable contender in the Pakistani automotive market:

Engine Options

The Kia Picanto typically offers a variety of engine options, including both gasoline and diesel variants. These engines are designed to provide a balance between fuel efficiency and performance, ensuring a smooth driving experience in urban and suburban environments.

Transmission

The vehicle is often available with both manual and automatic transmission options, giving buyers the flexibility to choose based on their driving preferences.

Interior Comfort

Despite its compact size, the Picanto boasts a thoughtfully designed interior with comfortable seating, intuitive controls, and ample legroom. Additionally, modern infotainment systems, connectivity options, and creature comforts enhance the overall driving experience.

Safety Features

Safety is a paramount concern for both manufacturers and consumers. The Kia Picanto usually comes equipped with a range of safety features, including airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and more. These features contribute to the vehicle’s safety ratings and provide peace of mind for drivers and passengers.

Fuel Efficiency With rising fuel costs, fuel efficiency is a crucial consideration for car buyers. The Kia Picanto often offers impressive fuel economy figures, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and city driving.

Exterior Design

The Picanto’s exterior design is characterized by its modern aesthetics, sleek lines, and compact dimensions. Its stylish appearance appeals to a wide range of age groups and preferences. Warranty Kia is known for offering competitive warranties on its vehicles, providing customers with additional assurance and support.

Kia Picanto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantEx-Factory Price
KIA Picanto 1.0 MT
PKR 3,350,000

Kia Picanto 2023 key specifications

Dimensions
Overall Length3595 mm
Kerb Weight840 KG
Overall Width1595 mm
Boot Space200 L
Overall Height1490 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2385 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance152 mm

Engine/ Motor

Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1000 cc
No. of Cylinders3
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-Line
Horse Power68 HP @ 6200 RPM
Compression Ratio10.5:1
Torque94 Nm @ 3500 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPi
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H

Transmission

Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5 – speed

Steering

Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.8m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering

Suspension & Brakes

Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion Beam with Coil Springs
Rear BrakesDrum

Wheels and Tyres

Wheel TypeSteel wheels
Tyre Size165/65/14
Wheel Size14 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size14 in

Fuel Economy

Mileage City12 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity35 L
Mileage Highway15 KM/L

KIA Sportage Black Limited Edition latest price in Pakistan
KIA Sportage Black Limited Edition latest price in Pakistan

The automotive landscape in Pakistan is witnessing a remarkable addition with the...

