Kia Picanto new price in Pakistan – Aug 2023

The automobile industry in Pakistan has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with various international manufacturers entering the market and introducing a diverse range of vehicles. One such player that has caught the attention of Pakistani consumers is Kia, a renowned South Korean automaker. The Kia Picanto, a compact hatchback, has garnered attention for its sleek design, efficient performance, and affordability, making it a popular choice among urban drivers.
Key Specifications: The Kia Picanto comes equipped with a range of features and specifications that cater to the needs of modern drivers. Here are some key specifications that make the Picanto a notable contender in the Pakistani automotive market:
Engine Options
The Kia Picanto typically offers a variety of engine options, including both gasoline and diesel variants. These engines are designed to provide a balance between fuel efficiency and performance, ensuring a smooth driving experience in urban and suburban environments.
Transmission
The vehicle is often available with both manual and automatic transmission options, giving buyers the flexibility to choose based on their driving preferences.
Interior Comfort
Despite its compact size, the Picanto boasts a thoughtfully designed interior with comfortable seating, intuitive controls, and ample legroom. Additionally, modern infotainment systems, connectivity options, and creature comforts enhance the overall driving experience.
Safety Features
Safety is a paramount concern for both manufacturers and consumers. The Kia Picanto usually comes equipped with a range of safety features, including airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and more. These features contribute to the vehicle’s safety ratings and provide peace of mind for drivers and passengers.
Fuel Efficiency With rising fuel costs, fuel efficiency is a crucial consideration for car buyers. The Kia Picanto often offers impressive fuel economy figures, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and city driving.
Exterior Design
The Picanto’s exterior design is characterized by its modern aesthetics, sleek lines, and compact dimensions. Its stylish appearance appeals to a wide range of age groups and preferences. Warranty Kia is known for offering competitive warranties on its vehicles, providing customers with additional assurance and support.
|Variant
|Ex-Factory Price
|KIA Picanto 1.0 MT
PKR 3,350,000
|Overall Length
|3595 mm
|Kerb Weight
|840 KG
|Overall Width
|1595 mm
|Boot Space
|200 L
|Overall Height
|1490 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2385 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
Engine/ Motor
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|1000 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|3
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-Line
|Horse Power
|68 HP @ 6200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.5:1
|Torque
|94 Nm @ 3500 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|MPi
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
Transmission
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5 – speed
Steering
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.8m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam with Coil Springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
Wheels and Tyres
|Wheel Type
|Steel wheels
|Tyre Size
|165/65/14
|Wheel Size
|14 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|14 in
Fuel Economy
|Mileage City
|12 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Mileage Highway
|15 KM/L
