KIA Sportage Black Limited Edition new price in Pakistan

The automotive landscape in Pakistan is witnessing a remarkable addition with the introduction of the KIA Sportage Black Limited Edition by Lucky Motors.

This captivating SUV has taken the market by storm, boasting an array of remarkable design features and performance enhancements that set it apart from the standard KIA Sportage lineup.

KIA Sportage Black Limited Edition Price in Pakistan

The KIA Sportage Black Limited Edition has an ex-factory price of Rs 9,300,000/-

Engine

Advertisement

Under the hood, it houses a robust 2.0-liter gasoline MPI engine with a displacement of 1999 cc. This powerplant generates 115 kW/rpm and 196 Nm/rpm of torque, ensuring a dynamic and efficient drive. Paired with a 6-speed automatic and sportmatic transmission, the Sportage delivers smooth and responsive performance.

Moreover, it offers three distinct driving modes: Normal, Eco, and Sport mode. This versatility empowers the driver to tailor their driving experience, whether it’s optimizing fuel efficiency for daily commutes or embracing a sportier feel for weekend adventures.

Exterior

The exterior of the KIA Sportage Black Limited Edition is nothing short of stunning. Blacked-out design elements, including a gloss black grille with a black chrome surround, black roof rails, black side mirror caps, and unique black 18-inch alloy wheels with silver accents, give it an unparalleled aesthetic edge.

The front end showcases LED headlamps with daytime running lights (DRLs) for enhanced safety and a distinctive look.

The smart welcome system is a game-changer; it senses the key fob’s proximity, illuminates welcome lights, and unfolds the side mirrors, ensuring a seamless entry and departure experience.

Advertisement

The rear of the Sportage Black features LED rear combination lamps with a unique design, adding to its overall appeal. These LED lights not only provide excellent visibility but also enhance energy efficiency, aligning with modern automotive sustainability trends.

Interior

Step inside the cabin, and you’re greeted by a sophisticated and sleek interior. High-quality materials and black leather accents grace every corner, from the seats to the dashboard. The cabin offers ample space for both passengers and luggage, making it an ideal choice for families and long journeys.

The user-friendly infotainment system includes a large touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Keyless entry, push-button start, and dual-zone automatic climate control further enhance the convenience factor. A panoramic sunroof bathes the interior in natural light, creating a sense of openness.

Innovative features like the auto-defogger system maintain optimal visibility in varying weather conditions. The steering wheel is equipped with audio remote controls for added convenience, while a 3.5-inch monochrome TFT-LCD display keeps the driver informed about crucial vehicle data without distractions.

Comfort, convenience, and safety

Advertisement

The KIA Sportage comes loaded with comfort and convenience features such as a door lock system, park assist sensors, cruise control, a rearview camera, an air purifier, a window defogger, seat belts, a parking brake, auto hold, a central door lock, a tailgate, an immobilizer, and a rain sensor.

Safety is a top priority with SRS airbags, hill-start assist control, downhill brake control, a parking assist system, vehicle stability management, cruise control, and drive mode selection.

Also Read KIA Sportage new price in Pakistan – Sep 2023 Multiple engine options: Petrol and diesel variants for diverse preferences. Spacious and...