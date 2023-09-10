KIA Sportage latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan – Sep 2023
The Pakistani automotive market is witnessing an influx of exciting new vehicles, and one standout contender is the KIA Sportage. With its stylish design, modern features, and competitive pricing, the KIA Sportage has garnered the attention of consumers seeking a versatile and dependable SUV.
Now, let’s take a closer look at some of the key specifications and features that make the KIA Sportage a noteworthy choice for Pakistani consumers:
Engine and Performance
The KIA Sportage is available in various engine options, including both petrol and diesel variants, catering to different preferences and needs. It offers a smooth and powerful driving experience with responsive handling and comfortable ride quality.
Interior Comfort and Space
Inside the Sportage, passengers are treated to a spacious and well-designed cabin. Comfortable seating and ample legroom make long journeys a breeze. The vehicle’s interior is equipped with high-quality materials and modern design elements, creating a pleasant and upscale ambiance.
Exterior Design
The Sportage’s exterior design is sleek and contemporary, featuring KIA‘s signature “Tiger Nose” grille and striking LED headlights. The SUV’s stylish appearance appeals to those who appreciate both aesthetics and functionality.
Information and connectivity
The KIA Sportage boasts a modern infotainment system, complete with a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports for audio streaming and device charging.
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Capability
For those who require enhanced traction and control, some Sportage variants offer all-wheel-drive capability, making them suitable for varying road conditions and terrains.
Safety Features
Safety is a top priority for KIA, and the Sportage reflects this commitment with advanced safety features, including multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, and more. Many variants also come equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems like lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Kia Sportage Alpha
PKR 73 lacs
|Kia Sportage FWD
PKR 81.9 lacs
|Kia Sportage AWD
PKR 89.2 lacs
|Kia Sportage Black Limited Edition
PKR 96.5 lacs
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4485 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1500 KG
|Overall Width
|1855 mm
|Boot Space
|869 L
|Overall Height
|1635 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2670 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|2000 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-line
|Horse Power
|155 HP @ 6200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.3:1
|Torque
|196 Nm @ 4000 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|MPi
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (AT)
|Gearbox
|6 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack & pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.3m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|225/60/R17
|Wheel Size
|17 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|5 x 114mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|17 in
|Mileage City
|10 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Mileage Highway
|12 KM/L
