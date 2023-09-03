Advertisement
KIA Sportage latest Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

KIA Sportage latest Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Articles
KIA Sportage latest Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

KIA Sportage latest Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

The automobile industry in Pakistan has seen significant growth over the past few years, with various international brands entering the market and offering a range of vehicles to cater to the diverse needs of Pakistani consumers. One such brand that has gained popularity is KIA, known for its stylish and feature-rich vehicles. Among their offerings, the KIA Sportage has captured the attention of many with its striking design and impressive specifications.

Key Specifications of the KIA Sportage:

Now, let’s take a closer look at some of the key specifications and features that make the KIA Sportage a popular choice among Pakistani consumers:

Engine Options

The KIA Sportage is available with different engine options, including both petrol and diesel variants. These engines are designed to provide a balance of power and fuel efficiency, catering to various driving preferences.

Design

The Sportage boasts a sleek and modern design, with a bold front grille, LED headlights, and stylish alloy wheels. Its aesthetic appeal has made it a head-turner on Pakistani roads.

Interior Comfort

Inside the Sportage, you’ll find a spacious and comfortable cabin with premium materials. The seats are designed for comfort on long journeys, and the vehicle offers ample legroom and cargo space.

Infotainment System

The KIA Sportage is equipped with an advanced infotainment system that includes a touchscreen display, smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth, and a sound system that delivers a high-quality audio experience.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for KIA, and the Sportage comes with a range of safety features, including multiple airbags, antilock brakes, traction control, and more advanced driver-assistance systems in higher trim levels.

All-Wheel Drive

For those who require additional traction and stability, some Sportage variants offer all-wheel drive (AWD) functionality, making them suitable for various road conditions.

Warranty

KIA typically offers a generous warranty package for its vehicles, providing peace of mind to buyers.

KIA Sportage 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Kia Sportage Alpha
PKR 73 lacs
Kia Sportage FWD
PKR 81.5 lacs
Kia Sportage AWD
PKR 88.2 lacs
Kia Sportage Black Limited Edition
PKR 93 lacs

KIA Sportage 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4485 mm
Kerb Weight1500 KG
Overall Width1855 mm
Boot Space869 L
Overall Height1635 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2670 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance172 mm
Engine/ Motor 
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement2000 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-line
Horse Power155 HP @ 6200 RPM
Compression Ratio10.3:1
Torque196 Nm @ 4000 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPi
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (AT)
Gearbox6 – speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack & pinion
Minimum Turning Radius5.3m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesVentilated Disc
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size225/60/R17
Wheel Size17 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 114mm
Spare Tyre Size17 in
