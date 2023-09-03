KIA Sportage latest Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

The automobile industry in Pakistan has seen significant growth over the past few years, with various international brands entering the market and offering a range of vehicles to cater to the diverse needs of Pakistani consumers. One such brand that has gained popularity is KIA, known for its stylish and feature-rich vehicles. Among their offerings, the KIA Sportage has captured the attention of many with its striking design and impressive specifications.

Key Specifications of the KIA Sportage:

Now, let’s take a closer look at some of the key specifications and features that make the KIA Sportage a popular choice among Pakistani consumers:

Engine Options

The KIA Sportage is available with different engine options, including both petrol and diesel variants. These engines are designed to provide a balance of power and fuel efficiency, catering to various driving preferences.

Design

The Sportage boasts a sleek and modern design, with a bold front grille, LED headlights, and stylish alloy wheels. Its aesthetic appeal has made it a head-turner on Pakistani roads.

Interior Comfort

Inside the Sportage, you’ll find a spacious and comfortable cabin with premium materials. The seats are designed for comfort on long journeys, and the vehicle offers ample legroom and cargo space.

Infotainment System

The KIA Sportage is equipped with an advanced infotainment system that includes a touchscreen display, smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth, and a sound system that delivers a high-quality audio experience.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for KIA, and the Sportage comes with a range of safety features, including multiple airbags, antilock brakes, traction control, and more advanced driver-assistance systems in higher trim levels.

All-Wheel Drive

For those who require additional traction and stability, some Sportage variants offer all-wheel drive (AWD) functionality, making them suitable for various road conditions.

Warranty

KIA typically offers a generous warranty package for its vehicles, providing peace of mind to buyers.

KIA Sportage 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Kia Sportage Alpha PKR 73 lacs Kia Sportage FWD PKR 81.5 lacs Kia Sportage AWD PKR 88.2 lacs Kia Sportage Black Limited Edition PKR 93 lacs

KIA Sportage 2023 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 4485 mm Kerb Weight 1500 KG Overall Width 1855 mm Boot Space 869 L Overall Height 1635 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2670 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 172 mm Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 2000 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In-line Horse Power 155 HP @ 6200 RPM Compression Ratio 10.3:1 Torque 196 Nm @ 4000 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System MPi Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Automatic (AT) Gearbox 6 – speed

Steering Type Rack & pinion Minimum Turning Radius 5.3m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 225/60/R17 Wheel Size 17 in Spare Tyre PCD 5 x 114mm Spare Tyre Size 17 in

