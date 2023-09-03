KIA Sportage latest Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Toyota Corolla latest price in Pakistan – Sept 2023
The automobile industry in Pakistan has seen significant growth over the past few years, with various international brands entering the market and offering a range of vehicles to cater to the diverse needs of Pakistani consumers. One such brand that has gained popularity is KIA, known for its stylish and feature-rich vehicles. Among their offerings, the KIA Sportage has captured the attention of many with its striking design and impressive specifications.
Key Specifications of the KIA Sportage:
Now, let’s take a closer look at some of the key specifications and features that make the KIA Sportage a popular choice among Pakistani consumers:
Engine Options
The KIA Sportage is available with different engine options, including both petrol and diesel variants. These engines are designed to provide a balance of power and fuel efficiency, catering to various driving preferences.
Design
The Sportage boasts a sleek and modern design, with a bold front grille, LED headlights, and stylish alloy wheels. Its aesthetic appeal has made it a head-turner on Pakistani roads.
Interior Comfort
Inside the Sportage, you’ll find a spacious and comfortable cabin with premium materials. The seats are designed for comfort on long journeys, and the vehicle offers ample legroom and cargo space.
Infotainment System
The KIA Sportage is equipped with an advanced infotainment system that includes a touchscreen display, smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth, and a sound system that delivers a high-quality audio experience.
Safety Features
Safety is a top priority for KIA, and the Sportage comes with a range of safety features, including multiple airbags, antilock brakes, traction control, and more advanced driver-assistance systems in higher trim levels.
All-Wheel Drive
For those who require additional traction and stability, some Sportage variants offer all-wheel drive (AWD) functionality, making them suitable for various road conditions.
Warranty
KIA typically offers a generous warranty package for its vehicles, providing peace of mind to buyers.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Kia Sportage Alpha
PKR 73 lacs
|Kia Sportage FWD
PKR 81.5 lacs
|Kia Sportage AWD
PKR 88.2 lacs
|Kia Sportage Black Limited Edition
PKR 93 lacs
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4485 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1500 KG
|Overall Width
|1855 mm
|Boot Space
|869 L
|Overall Height
|1635 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2670 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|2000 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-line
|Horse Power
|155 HP @ 6200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.3:1
|Torque
|196 Nm @ 4000 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|MPi
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (AT)
|Gearbox
|6 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack & pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.3m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|225/60/R17
|Wheel Size
|17 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|5 x 114mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|17 in
