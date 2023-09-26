KIA Sportage latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

KIA, a well-known South Korean automaker, entered the Pakistani market in 2018, making an impression with its elegant designs, comfort, amazing features, and dependable performance. The KIA Sportage distinguishes out among its competitors for its adaptability and comfort. In this post, we’ll look at the KIA Sportage in Pakistan, covering versions, pricing, specs, and safety features.

The KIA Sportage, a compact SUV, first appeared in Pakistan in the 2000s. However, the second generation had difficulties because to poor safety ratings, prompting KIA to temporarily withdraw from the Pakistani market.

It made a spectacular return in 2019, leveraging on the region’s growing popularity of SUVs. Since then, the KIA Sportage has become a best-seller, catering to evolving consumer preferences away from sedans and toward SUVs.

KIA Motors introduced four distinct variants of the Sportage in Pakistan, all equipped with a 2000cc engine and automatic transmission. These variants offer slight variations in features and pricing. The available KIA Sportage variants in Pakistan include:

KIA Sportage Alpha

KIA Sportage FWD

KIA Sportage AWD

KIA Sportage Black Limited Edition

KIA Sportage Price in Pakistan

As of September 2023, the KIA Sportage is priced between PKR 7,300,000 for the Alpha variant and PKR 9,650,000 for the Black Limited Edition variant, providing options for various budgets.

Engine Details

In the Pakistani market, the KIA Sportage is equipped with a 2.0-liter MPI gasoline engine, generating a robust 2000cc engine capacity capable of producing 157 ps of maximum power at 6,200 rpm and 20 kg.m of torque. It features a 6-speed automatic and SportMatic transmission.

Mileage

The fuel economy may vary slightly among different variants, but the estimated average fuel consumption of the KIA Sportage is approximately 10 km/l in the city and 12 km/l on the highway, with a generous fuel tank capacity of 62 liters.

Safety Features

Safety is crucial in the KIA Sportage, and it comes with several features to keep both drivers and passengers safe. These features include:

Airbags for the driver and passengers. Assistance for starting on hills. Control for descending on slopes. Advertisement Help with parking. Systems for maintaining vehicle stability. Control for maintaining a constant speed. Options for selecting different driving modes.

KIA Sportage Specifications

Price 73.0 – 95.0 lacs Body Type SUV Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 4485 x 1855 x 1635 mm Ground Clearance 172 mm Displacement 2000 cc Transmission Automatic Horse Power 155 hp Torque 155 – 196 Nm Boot Space 869 L Kerb Weight 1500 – 1544 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 10 – 12 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 62 – 64 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 180 – 220 KM/H Tyre Size 225/55/18

