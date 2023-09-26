KIA Sportage latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

KIA EV6 Price in Pakistan and features – Sept 2023
KIA, a well-known South Korean automaker, entered the Pakistani market in 2018, making an impression with its elegant designs, comfort, amazing features, and dependable performance. The KIA Sportage distinguishes out among its competitors for its adaptability and comfort. In this post, we’ll look at the KIA Sportage in Pakistan, covering versions, pricing, specs, and safety features.
The KIA Sportage, a compact SUV, first appeared in Pakistan in the 2000s. However, the second generation had difficulties because to poor safety ratings, prompting KIA to temporarily withdraw from the Pakistani market.
It made a spectacular return in 2019, leveraging on the region’s growing popularity of SUVs. Since then, the KIA Sportage has become a best-seller, catering to evolving consumer preferences away from sedans and toward SUVs.
KIA Motors introduced four distinct variants of the Sportage in Pakistan, all equipped with a 2000cc engine and automatic transmission. These variants offer slight variations in features and pricing. The available KIA Sportage variants in Pakistan include:
KIA Sportage Alpha
KIA Sportage FWD
KIA Sportage AWD
KIA Sportage Black Limited Edition
As of September 2023, the KIA Sportage is priced between PKR 7,300,000 for the Alpha variant and PKR 9,650,000 for the Black Limited Edition variant, providing options for various budgets.
In the Pakistani market, the KIA Sportage is equipped with a 2.0-liter MPI gasoline engine, generating a robust 2000cc engine capacity capable of producing 157 ps of maximum power at 6,200 rpm and 20 kg.m of torque. It features a 6-speed automatic and SportMatic transmission.
The fuel economy may vary slightly among different variants, but the estimated average fuel consumption of the KIA Sportage is approximately 10 km/l in the city and 12 km/l on the highway, with a generous fuel tank capacity of 62 liters.
Safety is crucial in the KIA Sportage, and it comes with several features to keep both drivers and passengers safe. These features include:
|Price
|73.0 – 95.0 lacs
|Body Type
|SUV
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|4485 x 1855 x 1635 mm
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Displacement
|2000 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Horse Power
|155 hp
|Torque
|155 – 196 Nm
|Boot Space
|869 L
|Kerb Weight
|1500 – 1544 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|10 – 12 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 – 64 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 – 220 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|225/55/18
