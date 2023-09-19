KIA Sportage latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

KIA Picanto latest price in Pakistan – September 2023
Engine Options
The KIA Sportage typically offers a choice of engines, including both petrol and diesel options. The engine size and power output can vary between different trims. It’s essential to check the specific model’s specifications for engine details.
Transmission
The KIA Sportage typically comes with both automatic and manual transmission options, providing flexibility for different driving preferences.
Interior and Comfort
The interior of the KIA Sportage is designed with comfort and convenience in mind. It often features high-quality materials, a user-friendly infotainment system, ample legroom and headroom, and adjustable seats for a comfortable driving experience.
Exterior Styling
The KIA Sportage boasts a sleek and modern exterior design. It often features bold front grilles, stylish LED headlights, and alloy wheels, giving it a distinctive and eye-catching appearance on the road.
Safety Features
Safety is a priority in modern vehicles, and the KIA Sportage is no exception. It often includes advanced safety features such as multiple airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and rearview cameras, among others. Infotainment System
The Sportage typically comes equipped with an infotainment system that includes features like touchscreen displays, smartphone connectivity (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), Bluetooth connectivity, and navigation systems in some variants.
Warranty
KIA often provides a generous warranty package for its vehicles, which can provide peace of mind to buyers. The warranty terms can vary, so it’s advisable to inquire about the specific warranty details for the KIA Sportage in Pakistan.
Fuel Efficiency
The KIA Sportage is designed to be fuel-efficient, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and long-distance travel.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|KIA Sportage Alpha
PKR 7,300,000
|KIA Sportage FWD
PKR 8,190,000
|KIA Sportage AWD
PKR 8,920,000
|KIA Sportage Black Limited Edition
PKR 9,650,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4485 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1500 KG
|Overall Width
|1855 mm
|Boot Space
|869 L
|Overall Height
|1635 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2670 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|2000 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-line
|Horse Power
|155 HP @ 6200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.3:1
|Torque
|196 Nm @ 4000 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|MPi
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (AT)
|Gearbox
|6 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack & pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.3m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|225/60/R17
|Wheel Size
|17 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|5 x 114mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|17 in
|Mileage City
|10 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Mileage Highway
|12 KM/L
