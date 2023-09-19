KIA Sportage latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

The automotive industry in Pakistan has witnessed a surge in demand for SUVs in recent years, with consumers seeking a blend of style, performance, and versatility. Among the options available on the market, the KIA Sportage has made a significant impact.

Key Features

Engine Options

The KIA Sportage typically offers a choice of engines, including both petrol and diesel options. The engine size and power output can vary between different trims. It’s essential to check the specific model’s specifications for engine details.

Transmission

The KIA Sportage typically comes with both automatic and manual transmission options, providing flexibility for different driving preferences.

Interior and Comfort

The interior of the KIA Sportage is designed with comfort and convenience in mind. It often features high-quality materials, a user-friendly infotainment system, ample legroom and headroom, and adjustable seats for a comfortable driving experience.

Exterior Styling

The KIA Sportage boasts a sleek and modern exterior design. It often features bold front grilles, stylish LED headlights, and alloy wheels, giving it a distinctive and eye-catching appearance on the road.

Safety Features

Safety is a priority in modern vehicles, and the KIA Sportage is no exception. It often includes advanced safety features such as multiple airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and rearview cameras, among others. Infotainment System

The Sportage typically comes equipped with an infotainment system that includes features like touchscreen displays, smartphone connectivity (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), Bluetooth connectivity, and navigation systems in some variants.

Warranty

KIA often provides a generous warranty package for its vehicles, which can provide peace of mind to buyers. The warranty terms can vary, so it’s advisable to inquire about the specific warranty details for the KIA Sportage in Pakistan.

Fuel Efficiency

The KIA Sportage is designed to be fuel-efficient, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and long-distance travel.

KIA Sportage 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price KIA Sportage Alpha PKR 7,300,000 KIA Sportage FWD PKR 8,190,000 KIA Sportage AWD PKR 8,920,000 KIA Sportage Black Limited Edition PKR 9,650,000

KIA Sportage 2023 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 4485 mm Kerb Weight 1500 KG Overall Width 1855 mm Boot Space 869 L Overall Height 1635 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2670 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 172 mm Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 2000 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In-line Horse Power 155 HP @ 6200 RPM Compression Ratio 10.3:1 Torque 196 Nm @ 4000 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System MPi Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Automatic (AT) Gearbox 6 – speed Steering

Steering Type Rack & pinion Minimum Turning Radius 5.3m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 225/60/R17 Wheel Size 17 in Spare Tyre PCD 5 x 114mm Spare Tyre Size 17 in Fuel Economy

Mileage City 10 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L Mileage Highway 12 KM/L

