KIA Sportage latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

KIA Sportage latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

KIA Sportage latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

KIA Sportage latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

The automotive industry in Pakistan has witnessed a surge in demand for SUVs in recent years, with consumers seeking a blend of style, performance, and versatility. Among the options available on the market, the KIA Sportage has made a significant impact.

Key Features

Engine Options

The KIA Sportage typically offers a choice of engines, including both petrol and diesel options. The engine size and power output can vary between different trims. It’s essential to check the specific model’s specifications for engine details.

Transmission

The KIA Sportage typically comes with both automatic and manual transmission options, providing flexibility for different driving preferences.

Interior and Comfort

The interior of the KIA Sportage is designed with comfort and convenience in mind. It often features high-quality materials, a user-friendly infotainment system, ample legroom and headroom, and adjustable seats for a comfortable driving experience.

Exterior Styling

The KIA Sportage boasts a sleek and modern exterior design. It often features bold front grilles, stylish LED headlights, and alloy wheels, giving it a distinctive and eye-catching appearance on the road.

Safety Features

Safety is a priority in modern vehicles, and the KIA Sportage is no exception. It often includes advanced safety features such as multiple airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and rearview cameras, among others. Infotainment System

The Sportage typically comes equipped with an infotainment system that includes features like touchscreen displays, smartphone connectivity (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), Bluetooth connectivity, and navigation systems in some variants.

Warranty

KIA often provides a generous warranty package for its vehicles, which can provide peace of mind to buyers. The warranty terms can vary, so it’s advisable to inquire about the specific warranty details for the KIA Sportage in Pakistan.

Fuel Efficiency

The KIA Sportage is designed to be fuel-efficient, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and long-distance travel.

KIA Sportage 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
KIA Sportage Alpha
PKR 7,300,000
KIA Sportage FWD
PKR 8,190,000
KIA Sportage AWD
PKR 8,920,000
KIA Sportage Black Limited Edition
PKR 9,650,000

KIA Sportage 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4485 mm
Kerb Weight1500 KG
Overall Width1855 mm
Boot Space869 L
Overall Height1635 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2670 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance172 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement2000 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-line
Horse Power155 HP @ 6200 RPM
Compression Ratio10.3:1
Torque196 Nm @ 4000 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPi
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (AT)
Gearbox6 – speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack & pinion
Minimum Turning Radius5.3m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesVentilated Disc
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size225/60/R17
Wheel Size17 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 114mm
Spare Tyre Size17 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City10 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity62 L
Mileage Highway12 KM/L

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Next Story