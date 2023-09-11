Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
KIA Sportage new price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

KIA Sportage new price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

Articles
Advertisement
KIA Sportage new price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

KIA Sportage new price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

Advertisement
  • Multiple engine options: Petrol and diesel variants for diverse preferences.
  • Spacious and well-designed cabin with comfortable seating.
  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD) available for enhanced traction.
Advertisement

The Pakistani automotive market is witnessing an influx of exciting new vehicles, and one standout contender is the KIA Sportage. With its stylish design, modern features, and competitive pricing, the KIA Sportage has garnered the attention of consumers seeking a versatile and dependable SUV.

Key Features

Now, let’s take a closer look at some of the key specifications and features that make the KIA Sportage a noteworthy choice for Pakistani consumers:

Engine and Performance

The KIA Sportage is available in various engine options, including both petrol and diesel variants, catering to different preferences and needs. It offers a smooth and powerful driving experience with responsive handling and comfortable ride quality.

Interior Comfort and Space

Advertisement

Inside the Sportage, passengers are treated to a spacious and well-designed cabin. Comfortable seating and ample legroom make long journeys a breeze. The vehicle’s interior is equipped with high-quality materials and modern design elements, creating a pleasant and upscale ambiance.

Exterior Design

The Sportage’s exterior design is sleek and contemporary, featuring KIA‘s signature “Tiger Nose” grille and striking LED headlights. The SUV’s stylish appearance appeals to those who appreciate both aesthetics and functionality.

Information and connectivity

The KIA Sportage boasts a modern infotainment system, complete with a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports for audio streaming and device charging.

All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Capability

Advertisement

For those who require enhanced traction and control, some Sportage variants offer all-wheel-drive capability, making them suitable for varying road conditions and terrains.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for KIA, and the Sportage reflects this commitment with advanced safety features, including multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, and more. Many variants also come equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems like lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control.

KIA Sportage 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Kia Sportage Alpha
PKR 73 lacs
Kia Sportage FWD
PKR 81.9 lacs
Kia Sportage AWD
Advertisement
PKR 89.2 lacs
Kia Sportage Black Limited Edition
PKR 96.5 lacs
Advertisement

KIA Sportage 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4485 mm
Kerb Weight1500 KG
Overall Width1855 mm
Boot Space869 L
Overall Height1635 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2670 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance172 mm
Engine/ Motor
Advertisement
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement2000 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-line
Horse Power155 HP @ 6200 RPM
Compression Ratio10.3:1
Torque196 Nm @ 4000 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPi
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H

Transmission TypeAutomatic (AT)Gearbox6 – speed

Steering
Advertisement
Steering TypeRack & pinion
Minimum Turning Radius5.3m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering
Advertisement
Suspension & Brakes
Advertisement
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesVentilated Disc
Advertisement
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size225/60/R17
Wheel Size17 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 114mm
Spare Tyre Size17 in
Fuel Economy
Advertisement
Mileage City10 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity62 L
Mileage Highway12 KM/L
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Kia Sportage and competitors’ 2021 vs 2022 price comparison
Kia Sportage and competitors’ 2021 vs 2022 price comparison

Kia Sportage has long been a top performer in its market. Industry...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story