KIA Sportage new price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

The Pakistani automotive market is witnessing an influx of exciting new vehicles, and one standout contender is the KIA Sportage. With its stylish design, modern features, and competitive pricing, the KIA Sportage has garnered the attention of consumers seeking a versatile and dependable SUV.

Key Features

Now, let’s take a closer look at some of the key specifications and features that make the KIA Sportage a noteworthy choice for Pakistani consumers:

Engine and Performance

The KIA Sportage is available in various engine options, including both petrol and diesel variants, catering to different preferences and needs. It offers a smooth and powerful driving experience with responsive handling and comfortable ride quality.

Interior Comfort and Space

Inside the Sportage, passengers are treated to a spacious and well-designed cabin. Comfortable seating and ample legroom make long journeys a breeze. The vehicle’s interior is equipped with high-quality materials and modern design elements, creating a pleasant and upscale ambiance.

Exterior Design

The Sportage’s exterior design is sleek and contemporary, featuring KIA‘s signature “Tiger Nose” grille and striking LED headlights. The SUV’s stylish appearance appeals to those who appreciate both aesthetics and functionality.

Information and connectivity

The KIA Sportage boasts a modern infotainment system, complete with a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports for audio streaming and device charging.

All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Capability

For those who require enhanced traction and control, some Sportage variants offer all-wheel-drive capability, making them suitable for varying road conditions and terrains.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for KIA, and the Sportage reflects this commitment with advanced safety features, including multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, and more. Many variants also come equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems like lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control.

KIA Sportage 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Kia Sportage Alpha PKR 73 lacs Kia Sportage FWD PKR 81.9 lacs Kia Sportage AWD Advertisement PKR 89.2 lacs Kia Sportage Black Limited Edition PKR 96.5 lacs

KIA Sportage 2023 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 4485 mm Kerb Weight 1500 KG Overall Width 1855 mm Boot Space 869 L Overall Height 1635 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2670 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 172 mm Engine/ Motor Advertisement Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 2000 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In-line Horse Power 155 HP @ 6200 RPM Compression Ratio 10.3:1 Torque 196 Nm @ 4000 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System MPi Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission TypeAutomatic (AT)Gearbox6 – speed Steering Advertisement Steering Type Rack & pinion Minimum Turning Radius 5.3m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering Advertisement Suspension & Brakes Advertisement Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc Advertisement Wheels and Tyres Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 225/60/R17 Wheel Size 17 in Spare Tyre PCD 5 x 114mm Spare Tyre Size 17 in Fuel Economy Advertisement Mileage City 10 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L Mileage Highway 12 KM/L

