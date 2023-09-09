KIA Stonic Latest Price in Pakistan – Sep 2023

The KIA Stonic, a subcompact crossover SUV, is produced locally by the Lucky Motor Corporation in Pakistan. Its distinctive combination of style, adaptability, and utility has garnered considerable favor, establishing it as a notable selection in the Pakistani car market.

The KIA Stonic has made a significant impression with its dynamic, modern design, compact dimensions, and comprehensive set of features. Its standout characteristics include a unique front grille, stylish headlights, and precisely crafted body contours, imparting a youthful and energetic look.

Presently, the KIA Stonic is available in two variants: the KIA Stonic Ex and the KIA Stonic Ex+. As of September 9, 2023, here are the current prices for these models:

KIA Stonic features

A stylish statement

The KIA Stonic stands out in the crowd with its contemporary and stylish design. Its front grille, elegant headlights, and precisely sculpted body lines give it a fresh and energetic appearance. It’s the kind of vehicle that effortlessly combines aesthetics with functionality.

Please note that prices may vary based on factors such as location, taxes, and optional features. It’s advisable to visit your nearest KIA dealership for the most accurate and up-to-date pricing information.

Powerful Performance

Under the hood, the KIA Stonic is equipped with a 1.4-liter MPI (Multi-Point Injection) engine, offering a displacement of 1,368 cc. This engine powers the front wheels through a front-wheel-drive drivetrain configuration. The engine delivers a maximum output of 100 PS at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 13.6 kg at 4,000 rpm. With a 6-speed automatic transmission, the Stonic ensures smooth and seamless gear shifts, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Efficiency and economy

The KIA Stonic employs multi-point injection technology in its fuel supply system, optimizing fuel delivery for improved efficiency and performance. Whether you’re navigating the city’s busy streets or cruising on the highway, the Stonic offers impressive fuel efficiency. It achieves a fuel consumption rate of approximately 12 kilometers per liter in city driving conditions and an even more efficient 16 kilometers per liter on the highway.

A Well-Rounded Choice

The KIA Stonic’s appeal lies in its ability to cater to a wide range of needs. It’s equally suitable for urban commuting and adventurous road trips. With its modern design, comfortable interior, and advanced features, it strikes a balance between style and practicality

KIA Stonic 2023 Latest Price in Pakistan

KIA Stonic EX

KIA Stonic EX

Automatic (AT) | Petrol | 1400 cc PKR 53.5 lacs

KIA Stonic EX+

Automatic (AT) | Petrol | 1400 cc PKR 62.8 lacs

