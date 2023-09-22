Latest prices of Suzuki Bikes in Pakistan – September 2023

Suzuki Pakistan remains a force in the intensely competitive domestic market, standing tall alongside industry titans such as Honda and Yamaha. The company’s success can be credited to its wide motorbike inventory, which includes everything from practical commuting bikes to high-performance sport bikes and thrilling rides.

While Honda and Chinese automakers have long dominated the local motorcycle market, Suzuki has managed to carve out a sizable position, particularly in the higher-end sectors.

Suzuki’s offers remain appealing to a wide range of consumers even as automobile and motorcycle costs in Pakistan continue to grow.

Popular Suzuki models in Pakistan include the GD-110 S, GS-150, GSX-125, GR-150, and GW 250 JP2. Suzuki routinely modifies its rates to keep up with market realities, making it critical for consumers to be informed.

Here is the pricing of some Suzuki motorbikes in Pakistan as of the most recent update:

Suzuki GD 110S: PKR 335,000

Suzuki GSX 125: PKR 499,000

Suzuki GS 150: PKR 364,000

Suzuki GR 150: PKR 547,000

With its diverse product range and competitive pricing, Suzuki Pakistan continues to thrive in the local motorcycle industry, offering options that cater to the varying needs and preferences of Pakistani riders.

