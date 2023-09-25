Lexus GS 2023 – Engine, Interior and Safety Features

The 2023 Lexus GS has luxurious interior features, including hidden controls that highlight Lexus’ attention to detail.

The 2023 GS 300 is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 engine that delivers 245 horsepower.

For more region-specific information about the 2023 Lexus GS, visit the official website.

The 2023 Lexus GS is a dream come true for contemporary car shoppers. It possesses all the features necessary to enhance your driving experience. To understand why the 2023 Lexus GS has all the essentials for today’s drivers, we’ve outlined the details below.

Lexus GS 2023: Vehicle Information

To assist you in making a well-informed decision, we’ve categorized the standout aspects of the vehicle into interior, performance, and safety features. Let’s begin.

Interior Features

The choice of materials is top-notch, and the precise assembly showcases an unwavering dedication to accuracy. A particularly impressive feature is the hidden controls, which highlight Lexus’ well-known attention to detail. The company’s designers have cleverly concealed secondary controls, like the power mirror switches and interior light dimmer, within a retractable panel located within the instrument cluster on the left side of the steering wheel.

Engine Details

The 2023 GS 300 is powered by a strong 3.0-liter V6 engine made from lightweight materials, delivering an impressive 245 horsepower. On the open road, the Lexus GS 300 excels, providing a quiet cabin free from unwanted noise and vibrations, creating a tranquil atmosphere for passengers. The chassis maintains excellent stability, even during moderate turns, thanks to the multi-link suspension system, ensuring the tires stay firmly planted on the road. Compared to the faster Lexus GS 430, the V6 version distinguishes itself with its road agility and stability.

Safety Features

disc brakes with brake assist for optimized stopping power.

Traction control to maintain stability during challenging driving conditions

Stability control for enhanced vehicle stability

Optional collision avoidance system with dynamic radar cruise control

millimeter-wave radar sensor for obstacle detection.

Retraction of front seat belts for added safety

BrakeAssist initiation for immediate braking upon pedal depression

