List of Rs 200 Prize bond Draw List 2023 – Check Result list

HYDERABAD: Draw # 95 – List of Rs 200 Prize bond list held today on, 15 September 2023.

State bank does the balloting for the 200 Rs. Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 200 Rs. prize bond of value 750,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while second prize of the 200 prize bond of amount Rs. 250,000 is awarded to 5 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 200 prize bond is given to 2394 winners of amount Rs. 1,250/- each.

Rs 200 Prize bond Draw List 2023

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize Rs 200 Hyderabad 15-09-2023 750,000 PKR 250,000 PKR 1,250 PKR

First prize Winner

093777

Second Prize Winners

002536, 348200, 476510, 521695, 991054