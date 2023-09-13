Lotus first electric car boasts 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds

Lotus Cars, renowned for its lightweight, high-performance sports cars, has taken a bold step into the electric vehicle (EV) arena with the introduction of the Lotus Emeya, their first-ever four-door hyper-GT.

The Emeya was unveiled at a spectacular event in New York City, capturing the attention of car enthusiasts and industry experts alike. This electrifying addition to Lotus’ lineup promises to deliver exhilarating performance while embracing the sustainable future of mobility.

The Lotus Emeya is not just any electric car; it’s a hyper-GT with astonishing performance capabilities.

One of its most impressive feats is its rapid acceleration, reaching 0-100 km/h in under 2.8 seconds. This is a testament to Lotus’ commitment to delivering the same adrenaline-pumping experiences that their legendary sports cars have been known for, even in the electric era.

The unveiling of the Emeya is part of Lotus Cars’ comprehensive transition to electric vehicles. This transition began with the Eletre, an E-segment SUV codenamed Type 132, which has garnered attention worldwide for its blend of luxury, performance, and sustainability.

Advertisement

The Eletre serves as the foundation for Lotus’ electrified future and showcases the brand’s dedication to cutting-edge engineering and design.

Also Read Porsche’s Manthey Kit takes 718 Cayman GT4 RS to new heights Porsche enthusiasts have reason to celebrate as the renowned automaker has unveiled...

The Emeya is just the beginning of Lotus’ ambitious electric vehicle roadmap. According to their plan, they aim to introduce a new electric model each year through 2026. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s to come:

Four-Door Coupe (Type 133): 2023: Following the Emeya, Lotus will introduce a four-door coupe that is set to redefine elegance and performance in the electric vehicle market.

D-Segment SUV (Type 134): 2025: As SUVs continue to dominate the automotive landscape, Lotus will join the competition with a D-segment SUV that combines spaciousness with Lotus’ signature sporty DNA.

All-New Electric Sports Car (Type 135) 2026: Lotus enthusiasts can look forward to a groundbreaking electric sports car that will undoubtedly push the boundaries of EV performance and agility.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that Lotus Cars, a UK-based automaker, is now under the ownership of Geely, a Chinese automotive giant known for its electric vehicle expertise. Geely’s influence and collaboration have played a pivotal role in Lotus’ electrification efforts.

A shining example of this collaboration is the $1.2 billion factory in China, which is dedicated to the production of Lotus electric vehicles.

The Lotus Emeya’s status as a 4-door hyper-GT marks a distinctive departure from Lotus’ traditional lineup of lightweight sports cars.

While purists may initially raise an eyebrow at this shift, it’s indicative of Lotus’ adaptability and commitment to embracing the evolving automotive landscape.