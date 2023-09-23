MG Electric Car latest Price in Pakistan – September 2023

The world is witnessing a transformation in the automotive industry, with electric vehicles (EVs) at the forefront of this revolution. Pakistan is no exception, and one automaker that has been making waves in the Pakistani market with its electric offerings is MG. In this article, we will explore the MG electric car price in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications, shedding light on how this brand is leading the charge towards sustainable mobility.

Key Features

Eco-Friendly Driving

The standout feature of MG electric cars is their environmentally friendly nature. They produce zero tailpipe emissions, which not only contribute to cleaner air but also align with global efforts to combat climate change. MG is playing its part in reducing Pakistan’s carbon footprint.

Impressive Range

Advertisement

MG electric cars come equipped with batteries that offer impressive driving ranges on a single charge. Whether you’re commuting within the city or embarking on a longer journey, these cars provide the peace of mind of extended range, reducing the need for frequent charging.

Advanced Technology

MG places a strong emphasis on technology in its electric cars. These vehicles are equipped with state-of-the-art infotainment systems, connectivity features, and smartphone integration. The interior is designed to provide a comfortable and futuristic driving experience.

Rapid Charging

Charging an electric car is a critical aspect of EV ownership. MG electric cars are designed to support rapid charging, allowing drivers to quickly replenish their battery levels. The growing network of charging stations in Pakistan makes it increasingly convenient to charge an MG EV.

Safety Features

Advertisement

MG prioritizes safety in its electric cars, incorporating a range of advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, autonomous emergency braking, and more. These features enhance the overall safety of the vehicle and instill confidence in drivers.

Quality Build

MG electric cars are known for their quality build and attention to detail. The interior materials, fit and finish, and overall build quality contribute to a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.

Also Read Hyundai Genesis latest price in Pakistan – September 2023 When it comes to the world of luxury automobiles, Hyundai has consistently...

Customization

MG understands that every driver has unique preferences. The brand offers various trims and customization options, allowing buyers to tailor their electric car to suit their specific needs and tastes.

Advertisement

MG Electric Car 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

The latest price of MG Electric Car in in Pakistan is PKR 11,600,000

MG Electric Car 2023 key specifications

Fuel Type Electric(Battery) Battery Type NA Max Torque 350Nm@5000rpm Adj. Front Passenger Seat Yes Sunroof NA Emission Norm Compliance ZEV Heated/Cooled Seats NA Max Power 140.8bhp@3500rpm Top Speed 140 km/h

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”