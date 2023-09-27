Advertisement
MG Extender latest Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

  • The MG Extender is a pickup truck that is expected to be launched in Pakistan in December 2023.
  • The 2.0-liter engine delivers an impressive 12 kilometers per liter of gasoline.
  • The official launch date and booking process for the MG Extender in Pakistan have not been announced yet.
If you’re interested in checking out the 2023 MG Extender price in Pakistan, you’ve come to the right place. If you’re a fan of using and driving pickup trucks, we have a fantastic recommendation for you: the MG Extender. In this article, we’ll provide you with all the information you need about its specifications and pricing. So, read on to discover the features and specifications that set the MG Extender apart as a distinct and exceptional vehicle.

Key Features of MG Extender

  • Autonomous Emergency Braking
  • 360-Degree Cameras
  • Climate Control
  • Lane-Keep Assist
  • Front, Side, and Curtain Airbags
  • 10-Inch Infotainment System
  • 2.0-liter turbo diesel four-cylinder engine
MG Extender latest Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

MG Extender Launch Date in Pakistan

As of now, the official release date for the MG Extender in Pakistan has not been confirmed. According to some sources, MG is expected to introduce this vehicle in December 2023, but please note that this is an estimated date. Once the company announces the official launch date, we will share it with MG enthusiasts and prospective buyers.

MG Extender Booking in Pakistan

As of now, the booking process for the MG Extender in Pakistan has not commenced because the vehicle has not been officially launched. Contrary to some rumors, there is no ongoing booking for this car. When MG Motors is ready to start accepting bookings, they will make an official announcement on their official page to provide accurate information to potential buyers.

MG Extender Fuel Consumption

While many people prioritize fuel efficiency in their vehicles, the MG Extender offers exceptional performance. It is equipped with a powerful 2.0-liter engine that provides an impressive fuel economy of 12 kilometers per liter of gasoline. Interestingly, MG has incorporated fuel-efficient engines into their vehicles, setting the MG Extender apart from other vehicles with similar engine power that may not achieve the same level of fuel efficiency.

MG Extender Price in Pakistan 2023

MG Extender (2.0 C, 6 MT)approximately 6 million rupees
MG Extender (2.0 d 6MT)approximately 6.7 million rupees
MG Extender (2.0 GRAND D 6MT)approximately 7.2 million rupees
MG Extender (2.0 GRAND D 6AT)approximately 8 million rupees
MG Extender (2.0 GRAND X 6MT)approximately 9 million rupees

MG Extender 2023 Specifications

  • Let’s begin by talking about the transmission options available for the MG Extender. Users have a choice between a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic transmission. This pickup vehicle is primarily designed for two-wheel-drive operation.
  • Furthermore, you have the option to utilize the all-wheel drive feature for this vehicle. The higher trims of this model come with luxurious leather upholstery, complemented by stylish dashboard inserts.
  • Under the hood, you’ll find a robust two-liter, 1996 turbocharged DOHC sixteen-valve four-cylinder diesel engine. This powerful engine generates an impressive output of around 161 horsepower and a substantial torque of 375 Nm.
  • Undoubtedly, the MG Extender has gained popularity for its exceptional durability and added stability. It offers a well-balanced, comfortable, and smooth driving experience, making it a preferred choice among drivers.
  • The MG Extender is equipped with an anti-lock braking system (ABS) to enhance braking performance. Additionally, its Traction Control System ensures that the vehicle maintains grip and prevents slipping on steep or challenging road conditions, further enhancing its safety features.

MG Extender Features

    • Both the exterior and interior designs of the MG Extender are impressive from every angle. The front of this pickup truck features an appealing grille design, LED headlamps, and daytime running lights, along with integrated fog lights for added style and visibility.
    • The MG Extender boasts a sporty appearance, characterized by its dual six-spoke alloy wheels. Inside, it features a well-designed cabin layout that enhances its overall aesthetic appeal.
    • Within the central console section, you’ll find trapezoidal air vents, along with a prominent 10-inch display screen. The inclusion of a bright instrument cluster display provides essential driving information, ensuring drivers have easy access to key details while on the road.
    • To enhance passenger safety and protection, the MG Extender is equipped with a full-space frame. This feature ensures maximum security in the event of collisions, providing peace of mind to occupants. The vehicle also includes twin front airbags, a traction control system, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a stability control system, further contributing to its comprehensive safety features.
Interested in purchasing the MG Extender? This outstanding model comes equipped with electronic brake assistance, hill start assistance, and adaptive cruise control, making it a compelling investment. Stay tuned with us for more updates.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

