MG Huge Price Drop for HS Essence

To boost sales in light of the challenging economic conditions in the country, MG Pakistan has introduced a special discount promotion, offering significant refunds to purchasers of the MG HS Essence.

As per information shared on social media, the company is providing a refund of Rs. 200,000 for new registrations of the MG HS Essence SUV.

Nevertheless, this offer is restricted to a finite supply and is time-limited. Consequently, if you have intentions to purchase the HS Essence, the present moment presents an opportune occasion to do so.

The discount offer for the MG HS Essence will be in effect starting from September 1, 2023, until an unspecified future date. Nonetheless, it is anticipated that the offer will likely be applicable for the month of September exclusively.

In addition, the company has stated that it will provide “extra advantages” to customers who take advantage of this offer.

Additionally, there is an anticipation of an upcoming price increase due to the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) hitting an unprecedented low of Rs. 307 against the US Dollar (USD). Given the heavy reliance of the local automotive industry on imports, price hikes appear unavoidable.

