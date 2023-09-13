Advertisement
MG Pakistan Introduces New MG 4 EV and MG ZS EV Models

MG Pakistan Introduces New MG 4 EV and MG ZS EV Models

MG Pakistan Introduces New MG 4 EV and MG ZS EV Models

MG Pakistan Introduces New MG 4 EV and MG ZS EV Models

MG Pakistan has officially introduced the highly anticipated MG 4 EV and MG ZS EV models, which were previously teased by the company’s CEO, Javed Afridi.

However, the price tags on both electric vehicles are on the higher side, making them appealing to only a select group of buyers.

Nonetheless, the MG 4 EV and MG ZS EV come equipped with some cutting-edge features that set them apart from the limited competition.

MG 4 EV

As many may recall, Javed Afridi had claimed that the MG 4 EV could achieve a range of 490 kilometers and charge to 100% in just 35 minutes. While the actual performance may fall slightly short of those claims, the MG 4 EV comes remarkably close.

The MG 4 EV is available in two variants: the MG 4 EV Excite and MG 4 EV Essence, equipped with 51 kWh and 64 kWh batteries, respectively. According to specifications, these vehicles can provide an impressive range of 350 and 450 kilometers, respectively.

Moreover, they can charge from 10% to 80% in around 35 minutes, although real-world charging times may vary, this is a promising feature for worry-free long trips.

Notable Features

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Support for Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™
Wireless charging pad

Floating console
Safety features:
MG Pilot
Active Emergency Braking
Lane Keep Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Assist
360-degree Camera

MG 4 EV Price in Pakistan

The MG 4 EV Excite is priced at PKR 10,999,000, while the MG 4 EV Essence costs PKR 12,990,000. Furthermore, the vehicle comes with a 5-year warranty, up to 150,000 kilometers, whichever comes first.

MG ZS EV

The MG ZS EV is also available in two different variants: the MG ZS EV MCE Essence and the MG ZS EV MCE Long Range. The key distinction lies in the battery capacity, with the Essence featuring a 51.1 kWh battery offering a 320-kilometer range, and the Long Range version equipped with a 72.6 kWh battery providing an impressive 500 kilometers of range.

Key Features

8-inch color touchscreen
Support for Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™
Surround sound audio system
17-inch alloy wheels

Automatic headlights
Roof rails
Adjustable seats with heating options

Safety Features

Electronic Stability Programs
Multiple Airbags

MG Auto Pilot

MG ZS EV Price in Pakistan

The MG ZS EV Essence is priced at PKR 12,990,000, while the MG ZS EV Long Range is priced at PKR 14,999,000. Additionally, the vehicle comes with an 8-year warranty, up to PKR 150,000, whichever comes first.

Booking Details

To make a booking, a non-refundable upfront payment of PKR 5,000,000 is required through a Pay Order only.















