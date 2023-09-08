Pak Suzuki offers up to Rs. 600,000 in financing on select models

The demand for new cars has been significantly affected by inflation and soaring prices, particularly for vehicles priced at or above Rs. 3 million. As consumers feel the pinch of rising costs, the automotive industry is grappling with declining sales. To address this issue, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has introduced a new financing offer aimed at enticing potential buyers.

According to the advertisement, customers can potentially save up to Rs. 600,000 through this offer. However, a closer look at the details reveals some interesting aspects.

This financing facility is exclusively available for selected Suzuki models, namely the Alto AGS, Wagon R VXL, Cultus VXL, and Swift GLX CVT, all of which have on-road prices exceeding Rs. 3 million.

Notably, the highest savings of over Rs. 600,000 are applicable only to the Suzuki Cultus VXL, while the Swift GLX offers the lowest savings, just under Rs. 400,000.

It’s essential to note that this offer involves bank financing with an associated markup, potentially driving the total cost of the vehicles well above their Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). This raises questions about the true value proposition of these apparent “savings.”

