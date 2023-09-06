Pakistani Motorcycle Manufacturer to Introduce 200cc Sports Bike

Super Star Motorcycles to launch “Super Sports 200” street fighter-style bike for beginners.

Sporty design with a large fuel tank and elevated rear section.

Stands independently with a single stand, akin to larger heavy bikes.

Advertisement

Super Star Motorcycles, a local motorcycle manufacturer, is preparing to introduce an innovative sports bike, named the “Super Sports 200,” with a design resembling a street fighter style. This motorcycle is geared towards beginners in the world of motorcycles, similar to the Hi-Speed Freedom 200 sports bike available in Pakistan.

Although they haven’t released all the specifics yet, we can glean some insights from the provided image. The Super Sports 200 boasts a 200cc liquid-cooled engine and features front and rear shock absorbers to ensure a smoother ride.

An interesting feature of this bike is its distinctive alloy wheels with numerous spokes. It comes equipped with wide tires both at the front and rear, and the braking system is highly efficient.

The bike exudes a sporty and stylish appearance, characterized by its large fuel tank, reminiscent of sports bikes, and a sporty-looking seat. The rear section of the bike is slightly elevated, giving it a rugged appearance.

A notable element is the round LED headlight at the front of the bike. Furthermore, similar to larger “heavy bikes,” the Super Sports 200 is designed to stand on its own with just a single stand.

Also Read Motorcycle Pillion Riding Banned in Sindh and Red Zone Sindh Government enforces ban on pillion riding on motorcycles. Exemptions to the...