Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Petrol Price in Pakistan Has Increased by Rs. 116 Per Liter

Petrol Price in Pakistan Has Increased by Rs. 116 Per Liter

Articles
Advertisement
Petrol Price in Pakistan Has Increased by Rs. 116 Per Liter
Advertisement

The petrol price in Pakistan has surged significantly this year, increasing by a whopping Rs. 116 per liter.

To put it in perspective, at the beginning of the year, petrol was priced at Rs. 214.80 per liter, but now it’s reached Rs. 331.38 per liter, marking a substantial rise of Rs. 116.58.

High-speed diesel has also seen a substantial price hike during the same timeframe. It started the year at Rs. 227.80 per liter and has now reached Rs. 329.18 per liter, an increase of Rs. 101.38.

Looking specifically at the period since the caretaker government took over on August 15, the price of petrol has gone up by Rs. 58.43 per liter, and high-speed diesel has increased by Rs. 55.84 per liter.

The caretaker government initiated this price increase by raising petrol prices by Rs. 17.50 per liter and high-speed diesel prices by Rs. 20 per liter on August 15. This was followed by another hike on September 1, with petrol prices going up by Rs. 14.91 per liter and high-speed diesel prices rising by Rs. 18.44 per liter.

Advertisement

The most recent adjustment in petroleum prices marked the largest increase, with petrol prices rising by Rs. 26.02 per liter to reach Rs. 331.38. Similarly, high-speed diesel prices increased by Rs. 17.34 per liter to reach Rs. 329.18.

Also Read

Rupee Crashes Against US Dollar 4th Day in a Row
Rupee Crashes Against US Dollar 4th Day in a Row

The Pakistani rupee fall down to a new record low against the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story