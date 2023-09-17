Petrol Price in Pakistan Has Increased by Rs. 116 Per Liter

The petrol price in Pakistan has surged significantly this year, increasing by a whopping Rs. 116 per liter.

To put it in perspective, at the beginning of the year, petrol was priced at Rs. 214.80 per liter, but now it’s reached Rs. 331.38 per liter, marking a substantial rise of Rs. 116.58.

High-speed diesel has also seen a substantial price hike during the same timeframe. It started the year at Rs. 227.80 per liter and has now reached Rs. 329.18 per liter, an increase of Rs. 101.38.

Looking specifically at the period since the caretaker government took over on August 15, the price of petrol has gone up by Rs. 58.43 per liter, and high-speed diesel has increased by Rs. 55.84 per liter.

The caretaker government initiated this price increase by raising petrol prices by Rs. 17.50 per liter and high-speed diesel prices by Rs. 20 per liter on August 15. This was followed by another hike on September 1, with petrol prices going up by Rs. 14.91 per liter and high-speed diesel prices rising by Rs. 18.44 per liter.

Advertisement

The most recent adjustment in petroleum prices marked the largest increase, with petrol prices rising by Rs. 26.02 per liter to reach Rs. 331.38. Similarly, high-speed diesel prices increased by Rs. 17.34 per liter to reach Rs. 329.18.

Also Read Rupee Crashes Against US Dollar 4th Day in a Row The Pakistani rupee fall down to a new record low against the...