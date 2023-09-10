Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Petrol price to go up by Rs15 on September 16

Petrol price to go up by Rs15 on September 16

Articles
Advertisement
Petrol price to go up by Rs15 on September 16
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Petrol price to go up by Rs 15 on September 16.
  • International crude oil prices surge, raising concerns of renewed inflation in Pakistan.
  • Petroleum product prices to increase by up to Rs 15 per liter.

Petroleum product prices are expected to undergo a potential hike of up to Rs 15 per liter on September 16 due to the recent $5 per barrel increase in international crude oil prices.

Advertisement

Concerns of a renewed wave of inflation in Pakistan are on the rise as global crude oil prices surge.

The increase in petroleum product prices will come into effect on September 16 unless the value of the dollar experiences a significant decrease.

This increase could potentially reach as high as 15 rupees per liter.

The cost of crude oil in the Gulf market has risen from $88 per barrel to $93 per barrel.

When converted to Pakistani currency, the price of crude oil in the global market stood at Rs 25,344 per barrel on September 1, marking an increase of Rs 2,742.

Following this price hike, the cost of crude oil in Pakistani currency has now reached Rs 28,086 per barrel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Car sales declined in July due to increased prices
Car sales declined in July due to increased prices

Car sales in Pakistan fell by 64% in July 2023 compared to...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story