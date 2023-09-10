Petrol price to go up by Rs15 on September 16

Advertisement

Petrol price to go up by Rs 15 on September 16.

International crude oil prices surge, raising concerns of renewed inflation in Pakistan.

Petroleum product prices to increase by up to Rs 15 per liter.

Petroleum product prices are expected to undergo a potential hike of up to Rs 15 per liter on September 16 due to the recent $5 per barrel increase in international crude oil prices.

Concerns of a renewed wave of inflation in Pakistan are on the rise as global crude oil prices surge.

The increase in petroleum product prices will come into effect on September 16 unless the value of the dollar experiences a significant decrease.

This increase could potentially reach as high as 15 rupees per liter.

The cost of crude oil in the Gulf market has risen from $88 per barrel to $93 per barrel.

When converted to Pakistani currency, the price of crude oil in the global market stood at Rs 25,344 per barrel on September 1, marking an increase of Rs 2,742.

Following this price hike, the cost of crude oil in Pakistani currency has now reached Rs 28,086 per barrel.