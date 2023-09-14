Petrol prices are likely to increase on September 16

Petrol prices in Pakistan are expected to increase on September 15, 2023.

Petrol could increase by Rs. 14/liter and HSD by Rs. 16/liter.

Petrol prices rise due to the rupee devaluation and higher global oil prices.

Due to the local currency devaluation against the US Dollar (USD) and increasing global oil prices, petrol prices in Pakistan are set to rise starting on September 15, 2023.

Reports suggest that petrol prices may surge by up to Rs. 14 per liter, and high-speed diesel (HSD) prices could rise by Rs. 16 per liter, reaching another record high in the country.

It’s important to note that the international Brent crude oil price increased from $88 to $91 per barrel on Wednesday, which will impact gasoline prices in Pakistan. Additionally, the Pakistani rupee (PKR) experienced depreciation, briefly reaching Rs. 307 before recovering and falling below Rs. 300 again.

In addition to these factors, the government must also consider the approved increase in margins for petroleum dealers and oil marketing companies (OMCs) by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

In the past two weeks, the government increased the price of petrol by Rs. 14.91 per liter, resulting in a new price of Rs. 305.36 per liter. Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) surged by Rs. 18.44, setting the new price at Rs. 311.84 per liter.

Current Prices in Pakistan From 1 September 2023

PRODUCT OLD PRICE (PKR) NEW PRICE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR) Petrol 290.45 305.36 +14.91 High Speed Diesel (HSD) 293.40 311.84 +18.44

