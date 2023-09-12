Peugeot has unveiled its new E-3008 electric SUV

Peugeot is embarking on an exciting journey toward electrification, aligning with its commitment to have a fully electric lineup by 2025 and achieve 100% electric sales in Europe by 2030. The latest milestone in this journey is the unveiling of the brand-new Peugeot E-3008.

The Peugeot E-3008 represents a significant shift as it becomes the first model to adopt Stellantis’ innovative STLA Medium platform.

This advanced platform brings in a new era for Peugeot, setting higher standards with exceptional features like an impressive range of up to 700 kilometers, rapid 30-minute recharge times, exhilarating performance, improved efficiency, and a suite of advanced connected services including Trip Planner, Smart Charging, Vehicle to Load, and Over The Air updates.

This next-generation Peugeot E-3008 will be exclusively manufactured at the Sochaux plant in France and is scheduled to be available in the market by February 2024.

The E-3008 lineup will consist of two trim levels, Allure and GT, offering three all-electric powertrain options ranging from 210bhp to 320bhp, as well as hybrid powertrains to cater to diverse market demands.

Incorporating Innovation and Efficiency into the Peugeot E-3008

The Peugeot E-3008 Allure presents an innovative approach to electric design, blending style with functionality. The fastback SUV design of the E-3008 features an aerodynamic profile (Cx 0.28) that seamlessly combines elegance, efficiency, and spaciousness. Despite its compact dimensions (length: 4.54m, width: 1.89m, height: 1.64m), it offers ample passenger and cargo space, making it a standout in the C-segment 100 percent electric SUV category.

The E-3008 introduces a fresh look for its front end, with distinctive LED headlamps and an electric-inspired grille design. The sleek wheels, available in 19-inch or 20-inch options, not only enhance modernity but also improve aerodynamic performance.

The exterior finish of the E-3008 emphasizes modernity and durability, featuring lacquered components and a palette of six striking colors, including the captivating Obsession Blue and Ingaro Blue.

Inside the cabin, the E-3008 Allure delivers a high-tech and comfortable experience. It boasts a 21-inch floating panoramic screen, ambient LED lighting with eight customizable colors, and a harmonious blend of aluminum trim and patterned fabric.

Elevating Driving Pleasure with the Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit®

The new Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit® takes driving pleasure to new heights by integrating a curved 21-inch HD panoramic screen that combines the head-up display with the central touchscreen. This panoramic screen is ergonomically positioned to curve toward the driver while remaining easily accessible to the passenger.

The Peugeot i-Cockpit® also introduces i-Toggles, touch-sensitive buttons that can be customized for quick access to favorite functions, and a spacious center console that maximizes storage and passenger space. The redesigned compact steering wheel offers enhanced comfort and control and comes with standard heating on the E-3008 GT.

Additional features include paddle controls for regenerative braking and a premium Focal® Hi-Fi System that enhances the audio experience.

Next-Level Electric Performance and Connectivity

The Peugeot E-3008 shines as the first model to utilize the STLA Medium electric platform from Stellantis, setting new standards for performance, efficiency, range, and recharging capacity. With various all-electric powertrains, the E-3008 offers a range of up to 700 kilometers, ensuring an electrifying driving experience.

The advanced electric motor and gearbox technology deliver exceptional power and efficiency. The high-voltage lithium-ion battery is strategically placed under the floor, providing thermal management for ultra-fast charging and extended battery life. Fast charging capabilities enable quick replenishment, with the potential to recharge from 20 percent to 80 percent in as little as 30 minutes.

The E-3008 also introduces innovative electrical functions, including Smart Charging and Vehicle to Load capabilities, adding practicality and versatility to the electric driving experience.

Sustainable Approach

The new Peugeot 3008 embodies a sustainable design approach with over 500 kilograms of environmentally friendly materials integrated throughout the vehicle, including green steel, aluminum, and recycled plastics.

Reducing decorative inserts and eliminating chrome parts on the exterior further contribute to its eco-friendly ethos.

Full Connectivity and Enhanced Safety

The E-3008 offers full connectivity with Peugeot i-Connect® systems, enabling wireless mirroring for seamless smartphone integration. The Peugeot i-Connect® Advanced on the E-3008 GT includes a high-performance TomTom connected navigation system with a “trip planner” function for optimizing journeys and maximizing range.

Safety features include automatic emergency braking, active lane departure warning, driver attention alert, digital display of road signs, long-range blind-spot monitoring, hill descent control, and advanced traction control.

Additionally, the Drive Assist Plus system offers semi-autonomous driving capabilities, enhancing driver assistance on multi-lane roads.

