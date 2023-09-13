Peugeot’s Popular SUV “E-3008”, Embraces Full Electric Power

Peugeot is undergoing a significant transformation with its 3008 crossover, introducing pure electric power, a fresh vehicle architecture, and a striking redesign both inside and out.

The midsize SUV has played a crucial role in Peugeot’s resurgence, with 1.32 million units of the second-generation 3008 sold since 2017.

The headline news is that the new 3008 is the lead vehicle on Stellantis group’s STLA electric car platform. This platform, primarily designed for electric cars, will be used for an estimated two million vehicles annually, starting with the Peugeot model scheduled to arrive in UK retailers in spring 2024.

Peugeot’s E-3008, the launch model, will be available with two large lithium-ion NMC batteries. The standard pack has 73 kWh of usable energy, while the long-range version has an impressive 98 kWh. The standard pack offers an estimated 326 miles of range, and the long-range variant extends that to a remarkable 435 miles.

The E-3008 is powered by a 157 kW (213 bhp) permanent magnet synchronous motor in its standard version, with a front-wheel-drive setup. It can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 8.7 seconds, despite its weight of 2,114 kg. There will also be a dual-motor version available, adding an 83 kW (111 bhp) motor to the rear axle for a combined 324 bhp and a 0-62 mph time of 6.4 seconds.

Advertisement

The long-range version of the E-3008 employs a 170 kW (233 bhp) motor, and although it adds a bit of time to the 0-62 mph acceleration compared to the standard version, it offers an extra 109 miles of range.

Peugeot claims that the STLA Medium platform has been optimized for best-in-class efficiency, boasting 4.47 miles per kWh. The battery is liquid-cooled, and there’s an optional heat pump.

The E-3008 features a 400-volt electrical architecture and supports 11 kW AC charging (from a three-phase wallbox) and 160 kW DC fast charging. This enables a 100 km (62 miles) range to be restored in 10 minutes, and the E-3008 can go from 20 to 80 percent charge in 30 minutes.

In terms of size, the new E-3008 has grown by approximately 100 mm compared to the previous generation, reaching a length of 4,542 mm, slightly shorter than Volkswagen’s ID.4. It’s 54 mm wider, allowing for more battery capacity. The wheelbase is extended by 64 mm to increase interior space, and the boot offers 520 liters of storage (470 liters on all-wheel-drive models).

The design of the E-3008 maintains Peugeot’s recognizable styling cues while evolving them. It retains the grille, unlike some other EVs. The roofline is more coupe-like, and the body surfaces are cleaner compared to Peugeot’s other fastback models. The interior features a 21-inch curved screen, minimal physical buttons, and a lounge-like atmosphere.

Overall, the E-3008 represents Peugeot’s significant step into the electric vehicle market, offering long-range options and a blend of modern design and technology.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read MG Huge Price Drop for HS Essence To boost sales in light of the challenging economic conditions in the...